Who Is Brenda Song? Brenda Song is an American actress known for her sharp comedic timing and impressive versatility across genres. She consistently delivers memorable performances that resonate with audiences. Her breakout moment arrived as London Tipton in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, a role that quickly made her a household name. This portrayal garnered widespread popularity, establishing Song as a prominent young star.

Full Name Brenda Song Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Thai and Hmong American Education University of California, Berkeley (BA) Father Yeng Song Mother Mai Song Siblings Timmy Song, Nathan Song Kids Dakota Song Culkin, Carson Song Culkin

Early Life and Education Growing up in Carmichael, California, Brenda Song’s early life was shaped by her close-knit Thai and Hmong American family. Her father worked as a school teacher, and her mother was a homemaker, instilling strong cultural values. Song was homeschooled, earning her high school diploma at age 16, and later attended community college. She furthered her education at the University of California, Berkeley, where she graduated in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in business.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Brenda Song’s personal life, notably an on-again, off-again engagement to musician Trace Cyrus between 2010 and 2017. Song became engaged to actor Macaulay Culkin in January 2022, after meeting on the set of Changeland in 2017. They share two sons, Dakota Song Culkin and Carson Song Culkin.

Career Highlights Brenda Song’s breakthrough performance as the quirky heiress London Tipton in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody propelled her to stardom, a role she reprised in its spin-off. Her portrayal garnered widespread acclaim and two Young Hollywood Awards. Transitioning to mainstream roles, Song delivered a critically praised performance in the biographical drama The Social Network. She has also voiced lead character Anne Boonchuy in the animated series Amphibia and starred in the Hulu series Dollface. Beyond acting, Song is an advocate for cancer awareness, serving as an ambassador for Stand Up2Cancer, drawing on her mother’s experience as a breast cancer survivor.