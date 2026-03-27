Who Is Halle Bailey? Halle Lynn Bailey is an American singer and actress, recognized for her captivating vocals and poised screen presence. She brings depth to diverse roles, connecting with audiences globally. Bailey first gained widespread notice starring as Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. This landmark role sparked immense cultural conversation and propelled her to international fame.

Full Name Halle Lynn Bailey Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Black Father Doug Bailey Mother Courtney Bailey Siblings Chloe Bailey, Ski Bailey, Branson Bailey Kids Halo

Early Life and Education Raised in Atlanta and Mableton, Georgia, Halle Bailey’s musical journey began early. Her father, Doug Bailey, taught her and sister Chloe to write songs from age eight. The sisters honed their skills playing instruments through YouTube tutorials. They later gained a following posting music videos on their joint channel, Chloe x Halle.

Notable Relationships A public relationship with rapper DDG began in December 2021, drawing significant media attention. Bailey gave birth to their son, Halo, in December 2023, though the couple separated in October 2024. She was granted temporary custody and a restraining order in May 2025.

Career Highlights Halle Bailey’s breakthrough came starring as Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid film. This highly anticipated role garnered global attention and considerable box office success upon its 2023 release. As one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, she released the critically acclaimed albums The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour. The duo earned five Grammy Award nominations, cementing their musical impact. Beyond group success, Bailey launched her solo music career in 2023 with the single “Angel,” earning another Grammy nomination. She also received a 2023 Gen-Z Game-Changer Award.