Who Is London on da Track? London Tyler Holmes, known professionally as London On Da Track, is an American record producer, rapper, and songwriter renowned for his innovative, melodic beats that define modern trap music. His distinctive sound has influenced countless artists. He first gained widespread attention for producing numerous hits for Young Thug, including “Lifestyle” in 2014, a track that solidified his reputation for crafting chart-topping anthems.

Full Name London On Da Track Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Full Sail University (Attended) Mother Cheryl Mack London Kids Bubbles, London Nathan Holmes, Paris, Cairo Saint-Legend

Early Life and Education Born in Memphis, Tennessee, London Tyler Holmes spent his formative years in Atlanta, Georgia, where his musical journey began with drumming and piano in church. His mother, Cheryl Mack London, fostered his early exposure to music. He briefly attended Full Sail University after high school to refine his craft in music production, though he left before graduating to fully immerse himself in his burgeoning career as a beatmaker for local Atlanta acts.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked London On Da Track’s public life, notably with singer Summer Walker and Angela Simmons, with whom he has shared relationships in recent years. Holmes is a father to four children: Bubbles with Summer Walker, London Nathan Holmes with Erica Racine, Paris with Eboni Ivorii, and Cairo Saint-Legend with Dayira Jones.

Career Highlights London On Da Track’s production career soared with hit singles like Tyga’s “Hookah” and T.I.’s “About the Money,” alongside his extensive work with Young Thug, yielding multiple charting records. He expanded his influence by executive producing Summer Walker’s critically acclaimed album Over It and establishing his own label, L.I.V. (Living in Volumes), in 2017.