Happy birthday to Gary Oldman , Timothy Dalton , and Scott Eastwood ! March 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 English Actor, Filmmaker, Musician, and Author Gary Oldman, 68 Known for his chameleonic transformations, British actor and filmmaker Gary Oldman commands the screen with a powerful presence. He gained immense recognition for his portrayals of complex characters, including Sid Vicious and Winston Churchill. Oldman has collected an Academy Award, three British Academy Film Awards, and a Golden Globe for his work.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Gary Oldman worked odd jobs including in assembly lines, as a porter in an operating theater, selling shoes, and even beheading pigs.

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#2 Welsh-English Actor Timothy Dalton, 80 Bringing a classical intensity to every role, British actor Timothy Dalton is celebrated for his commanding presence on both stage and screen. He rose to international fame as James Bond in The Living Daylights, and later showcased his versatility in the series Penny Dreadful and Doom Patrol. Dalton began his career in theater at a young age.



Little-known fact: He initially turned down the role of James Bond in 1968, feeling he was too young for the part.

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#3 American Actor Scott Eastwood, 40 With a powerful screen presence, American actor Scott Eastwood has carved out his own path in Hollywood beyond his famous lineage. He is known for diverse roles in action and drama films, including his standout performance in The Longest Ride. Eastwood also appeared in the blockbuster Suicide Squad, showcasing his versatility.



Little-known fact: Before gaining acting prominence, Scott Eastwood worked as a bartender, often rehearsing his audition lines behind the bar.

#4 American Actress Sonequa Martin-Green, 41 Renowned for her dynamic performances, American actress and producer Sonequa Martin-Green commands attention on screen. She gained widespread recognition as Sasha Williams on The Walking Dead.



Beyond that, Martin-Green leads the Star Trek: Discovery series as Michael Burnham, earning praise for her groundbreaking role and becoming an ambassador for Stand Up to Cancer.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Sonequa Martin-Green initially planned to become a psychologist, drawn to studying human behavior.

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#5 American Actor Jace Norman, 26 An American actor known for his engaging performances, Jace Norman captivated audiences as Henry Hart in Nickelodeon's hit series Henry Danger. Norman's career highlights include multiple Kids' Choice Awards and significant roles in various television films.



Little-known fact: Jace Norman faced bullying in middle school due to his dyslexia, an experience he has openly shared.

#6 Argentine Singer and Actress Martina Stoessel, 29 Argentine singer and actress Martina Stoessel gained international prominence for her lead role in the Disney Channel Latin America series Violetta. Beyond her acting, she has solidified her status as a global pop star with several chart-topping solo albums and sold-out tours across Latin America and Europe.



Little-known fact: Her first television appearance was a minor role in the Argentine telenovela Patito Feo when she was ten years old.

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#7 New Zealand Comedian and Actor Rhys Darby, 52 New Zealander actor and comedian Rhys Darby is celebrated for his unique physical comedy and distinctive vocal performances. He rose to international fame as Murray Hewitt in the HBO series Flight of the Conchords and later captivated audiences as Stede Bonnet in Our Flag Means Death.



Little-known fact: Before his comedy career took off, Rhys Darby served as a signaller in the New Zealand Army, where he was trained in Morse code.

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#8 Canadian Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Producer Deryck Whibley, 46 Known for his high-energy performances, Canadian singer and musician Deryck Whibley co-founded the punk rock band Sum 41, penning many of their chart-topping hits. He also expanded into music production and recently released a successful memoir.



Little-known fact: Before committing to music, Deryck Whibley once captained his high school basketball team.

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#9 American Dancer and Television Personality Kevin Federline, 48 Moving from the background to the spotlight, American dancer and actor Kevin Federline gained significant public attention through his high-profile marriage. He showcased his versatility as a backup dancer for major pop acts and later ventured into reality television. Federline is also known for his appearances in TV series and a foray into music.



Little-known fact: Before his rise to fame, Kevin Federline worked delivering pizzas, a stark contrast to his later life in the public eye.

#10 Brazilian Politician and Retired Military Officer, 38th President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, 71 A Brazilian politician and former military officer, Jair Bolsonaro is recognized for his presidency from 2019 to 2023. His career also includes a long tenure as a federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro. Bolsonaro became known for his populist, right-wing agenda and conservative social views.



Little-known fact: Before entering politics, Jair Bolsonaro was arrested and disciplined by the military for criticizing low army wages.

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