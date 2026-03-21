Her breakout moment arrived portraying Sasha Williams on AMC’s acclaimed The Walking Dead series. This role earned her widespread recognition and a devoted fan base.

Sonequa Chaunté Martin-Green is an American actress with a captivating screen presence. She consistently delivers compelling performances across diverse genres.

By tenth grade, she decided to pursue acting, shifting from an initial interest in psychology. Martin-Green later earned a theatre degree from the University of Alabama in 2007.

The couple shares two children, son Kenric Justin Green II and daughter Saraiyah Chaunté Green. They often collaborate professionally, appearing together on screen.

Career Highlights

Sonequa Martin-Green is celebrated for her lead role as Michael Burnham in the science fiction series Star Trek: Discovery. Her performance as the first African American female lead garnered significant acclaim.

Beyond acting, Martin-Green champions important social causes, serving as an ambassador for Stand Up to Cancer since 2016. She encourages clinical trials and outreach in diverse communities.