Who Is Timothy Dalton? Timothy Dalton is a British actor known for his intense, commanding presence in dramatic roles. He brings a classical gravitas to both stage and screen. He rose to international fame as James Bond in The Living Daylights, offering a darker, more serious portrayal of the iconic spy. This performance redirected the franchise towards a grittier tone.

Full Name Timothy Leonard Dalton Leggett Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Irish, Italian Education Herbert Strutt Grammar School, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, National Youth Theatre, Birmingham Repertory Theatre Father Peter Dalton Leggett Mother Dorothy Scholes Siblings Suzzane Dalton, Mark Dalton, Annabelle Dalton, Stephen Dalton Kids Alexander Dalton

Early Life and Education Growing up in Belper, Derbyshire, Timothy Dalton was born to an English father, Peter Dalton Leggett, and an American mother, Dorothy Scholes. His family moved to England before his fourth birthday. He attended Herbert Strutt Grammar School and by age sixteen, committed to acting after seeing a performance of Macbeth. Dalton honed his craft at the National Youth Theatre and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Timothy Dalton’s personal life, including a long relationship with actress Vanessa Redgrave from 1971 to 1986. He also briefly dated actresses Stefanie Powers and Whoopi Goldberg. Dalton shares a son, Alexander Dalton, with musician Oksana Grigorieva; they were in a relationship from 1995 to 2003. He has never married.

Career Highlights Timothy Dalton gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of James Bond in the films The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989). His tenure redefined the character with a more serious and nuanced approach. Beyond Bond, Dalton diversified his career across stage, television, and film, notably appearing as Sir Malcolm Murray in the Showtime horror drama Penny Dreadful. He also joined the DC Universe series Doom Patrol as the Chief.