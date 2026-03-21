Who Is Gary Oldman? Gary Leonard Oldman is an English actor and filmmaker, celebrated for his exceptional versatility and intense acting style. His profound transformations bring diverse characters to vivid life. He first gained widespread notice as punk icon Sid Vicious in the 1986 film Sid and Nancy, earning critical acclaim for his raw, compelling performance. Oldman’s chameleonic ability quickly made him a sought-after talent.

Full Name Gary Leonard Oldman Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 and a half inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education West Greenwich School, Rose Bruford College Father Leonard Bertram Oldman Mother Kathleen Cheriton Siblings Maureen Lesley Bass, Jacqueline Wyles Kids Alfie Oldman, Gulliver Flynn Oldman, Charlie John Oldman

Early Life and Education Born in New Cross, London, Gary Oldman grew up in a working-class household, with his father, Leonard Bertram Oldman, leaving the family when he was seven. He initially pursued music, playing piano, but shifted his focus to acting after seeing Malcolm McDowell in The Raging Moon. Oldman attended West Greenwich School before earning a scholarship to Rose Bruford College in Sidcup, southeast London. He graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting, laying the groundwork for his theatrical career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Gary Oldman’s life, including marriages to actresses Lesley Manville, Uma Thurman, and Alexandra Edenborough. He was also married to photographer Donya Fiorentino and was engaged to Isabella Rossellini. Oldman is currently married to writer and art curator Gisele Schmidt, whom he wed in 2017. He is a father to three sons: Alfie, with Lesley Manville, and Gulliver Flynn and Charlie John, with Donya Fiorentino.

Career Highlights Gary Oldman has anchored numerous iconic films, including his standout performances in Sid and Nancy, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and Léon: The Professional. His roles in the Harry Potter and The Dark Knight franchises helped his films gross over $11 billion worldwide. Beyond acting, Oldman wrote and directed the critically acclaimed 1997 drama Nil by Mouth, which earned him two BAFTA Awards. He currently stars as intelligence officer Jackson Lamb in the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, a role that garnered him an Emmy nomination. To date, Oldman has collected an Academy Award for Darkest Hour, a Golden Globe Award, and three British Academy Film Awards, solidifying his status as a master of dramatic performance.