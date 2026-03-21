Who Is Jace Norman? Jace Lee Norman is an American actor widely recognized for his energetic and charismatic presence in youth entertainment. He has consistently delivered memorable performances, earning a dedicated fanbase. His breakout moment arrived with his starring role as Henry Hart in the Nickelodeon series Henry Danger, which ran from 2014 to 2020. This role cemented his status as a prominent young star and a household name.

Full Name Jace Lee Norman Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial (Syrian and Puerto Rican) Education Public Schooling Father Scott Norman Mother Ileana Lee Norman Siblings Xander Norman, Glory Norman

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Corrales, New Mexico, Jace Norman enjoyed an active childhood alongside his older brother Xander and older sister Glory, often playing outdoors. His parents, Scott and Ileana Lee Norman, supported his early interests. Norman moved to Southern California at age eight, continuing his public schooling while pursuing acting. He also openly addressed his experiences with dyslexia during his formative years.

Notable Relationships Over recent years, Jace Norman has been linked to fellow actors Isabela Merced in 2016 and Shelby Simmons between 2019 and 2021. These relationships garnered public and fan attention. Norman has no children and is currently understood to be single, focusing on his career and personal ventures.

Career Highlights Jace Norman rose to prominence starring as Henry Hart in the Nickelodeon superhero comedy series Henry Danger from 2014 to 2020, a role that spanned several years and solidified his young career. He also appeared in Nickelodeon films such as Splitting Adam and Rufus. Beyond acting, Norman co-founded Creator Edge Media, an influencer marketing agency, in 2018. He has also expanded his professional scope by serving as a producer on the spin-off series Danger Force. To date, Norman has collected an impressive five Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for Favorite Male TV Star, recognizing his consistent popularity with young audiences.