Deryck Whibley: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Deryck Whibley
March 21, 1980
Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
46 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Deryck Whibley?
Deryck Jason Whibley is a Canadian singer, musician, and songwriter, widely recognized for his energetic punk rock anthems and dynamic stage presence with the band Sum 41. He co-founded the group, becoming its enduring frontman and primary creative force, shaping a sound that defined a generation.
His breakout moment arrived with Sum 41’s debut album, All Killer No Filler, and its hit single “Fat Lip” in 2001. The track quickly soared to number one on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart, solidifying the band’s global appeal and cementing his place in early 2000s rock culture.
|Full Name
|Deryck Jason Whibley
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 4 inches (163 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to Ariana Cooper
|Net Worth
|$6 million
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|English
|Education
|Southwood Park Public School, Exeter High School
|Mother
|Michelle Whibley
|Kids
|Lydon Whibley, Quentin Whibley
Early Life and Education
Born in Scarborough, Ontario, Deryck Whibley grew up in a single-parent household in Ajax with his mother, Michelle. Music offered an early escape, beginning with 50s and 60s pop before he embraced rock and rap.
He attended Southwood Park Public School and Exeter High School, where he captained the basketball team. It was during his high school years that he co-founded Sum 41, developing his passion for songwriting.
Notable Relationships
Over the past two decades, Deryck Whibley’s relationships have included a high-profile marriage to fellow Canadian singer Avril Lavigne, which lasted from 2006 to 2010. He later married model Ariana Cooper in 2015.
Whibley shares two children, Lydon and Quentin, with his current wife, Ariana Cooper. The couple welcomed their first child in February 2020 and their second in February 2023.
Career Highlights
Deryck Whibley propelled Sum 41 to fame with their breakthrough album All Killer No Filler, released in 2001. It featured the chart-topping single “Fat Lip,” which reached number one on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart, achieving platinum status internationally.
Beyond his work with Sum 41, Whibley expanded his career into music production and management, co-founding Bunk Rock Music. He has produced for other artists and contributed to albums by Tommy Lee and Iggy Pop.
Sum 41 garnered multiple Juno Awards, including Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year for Chuck, further solidifying Whibley’s impact on the rock music landscape.
Signature Quote
“There’s always going to be ups and downs in life and it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t feel the pain. Pain is good. It makes you stronger in time.”
See Also
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- Celebrity Birthdays Today, March 20, 2026
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