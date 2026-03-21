Who Is Deryck Whibley? Deryck Jason Whibley is a Canadian singer, musician, and songwriter, widely recognized for his energetic punk rock anthems and dynamic stage presence with the band Sum 41. He co-founded the group, becoming its enduring frontman and primary creative force, shaping a sound that defined a generation. His breakout moment arrived with Sum 41’s debut album, All Killer No Filler, and its hit single “Fat Lip” in 2001. The track quickly soared to number one on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart, solidifying the band’s global appeal and cementing his place in early 2000s rock culture.

Full Name Deryck Jason Whibley Gender Male Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married to Ariana Cooper Net Worth $6 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity English Education Southwood Park Public School, Exeter High School Mother Michelle Whibley Kids Lydon Whibley, Quentin Whibley

Early Life and Education Born in Scarborough, Ontario, Deryck Whibley grew up in a single-parent household in Ajax with his mother, Michelle. Music offered an early escape, beginning with 50s and 60s pop before he embraced rock and rap. He attended Southwood Park Public School and Exeter High School, where he captained the basketball team. It was during his high school years that he co-founded Sum 41, developing his passion for songwriting.

Notable Relationships Over the past two decades, Deryck Whibley’s relationships have included a high-profile marriage to fellow Canadian singer Avril Lavigne, which lasted from 2006 to 2010. He later married model Ariana Cooper in 2015. Whibley shares two children, Lydon and Quentin, with his current wife, Ariana Cooper. The couple welcomed their first child in February 2020 and their second in February 2023.

Career Highlights Deryck Whibley propelled Sum 41 to fame with their breakthrough album All Killer No Filler, released in 2001. It featured the chart-topping single “Fat Lip,” which reached number one on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart, achieving platinum status internationally. Beyond his work with Sum 41, Whibley expanded his career into music production and management, co-founding Bunk Rock Music. He has produced for other artists and contributed to albums by Tommy Lee and Iggy Pop. Sum 41 garnered multiple Juno Awards, including Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year for Chuck, further solidifying Whibley’s impact on the rock music landscape.