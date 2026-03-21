Who Is Scott Eastwood? Scott Eastwood is an American actor known for his rugged looks and disciplined approach to diverse action and drama roles. He skillfully navigates the pressures of a famous lineage by forging his own path in Hollywood. His breakout moment arrived with the 2015 romantic drama The Longest Ride, where he delivered a compelling lead performance. This role solidified his appeal and demonstrated his capacity to anchor a major film.

Full Name Scott Eastwood Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Loyola Marymount University Father Clint Eastwood Mother Jacelyn Reeves Siblings Kathryn Eastwood, Laurie Murray, Kimber Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood, Alison Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood, Morgan Eastwood

Early Life and Education Growing up between Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, and Hawaii, Scott Eastwood was immersed in a unique childhood shaped by his father, Clint Eastwood, and mother, Jacelyn Reeves. This upbringing instilled a grounded work ethic. He later attended Carmel High School before earning a communications degree from Loyola Marymount University in 2008. During these formative years, an early interest in acting began to take shape.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Scott Eastwood’s personal life; he was notably linked to Jana Kramer and Brittany Birlie. Earlier in the decade, he dated Jewel Brangman, who tragically passed away in 2014. Eastwood has no children and has publicly stated his desire to start a family someday. He has not confirmed a current partner in recent years, keeping his relationship status private.

Career Highlights Scott Eastwood’s career breakthrough came with the 2015 Nicholas Sparks adaptation The Longest Ride, where he held the lead role. He continued building momentum with significant parts in major blockbusters like Suicide Squad and The Fate of the Furious, expanding his action film portfolio. Beyond acting, Eastwood has ventured into modeling and even launched his own spirits brand, Eastwood Whiskey, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit. He has also embraced physical roles, often performing many of his own stunts.