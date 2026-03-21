Who Is Martina Stoessel? Martina Alejandra Stoessel Muzlera is an Argentine singer and actress known for her dynamic stage presence and versatile vocal range. Her artistic journey showcases a blend of pop, reggaeton, and Latin R&B influences. She rose to international fame through her starring role as Violetta Castillo in the Disney Channel Latin America series Violetta. The show’s global success established her as a teen idol and launched her music career.

Full Name Martina Alejandra Stoessel Muzlera Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Dating Rodrigo De Paul Net Worth $10 million Nationality Argentine Education Colegio San Marcos, Colegio Martín y Omar de Isidro Father Alejandro Stoessel Mother Mariana Muzlera Siblings Francisco Stoessel

Early Life and Education Born in Buenos Aires, Martina Stoessel grew up in a household steeped in television production, with her father, Alejandro Stoessel, a notable producer and director. She has an older brother, Francisco. She began artistic training at a young age, studying singing, piano, musical comedy, musical theater, and dance in her native city. Stoessel attended the private bilingual institutions Colegio San Marcos and Colegio Martín y Omar de Isidro.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Argentine footballer Rodrigo De Paul, Martina Stoessel has also been in high-profile relationships, including with actor Peter Lanzani and Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra. Stoessel has no children. Her relationship with De Paul became public after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the athlete openly expressing his affection.

Career Highlights Martina Stoessel achieved her breakthrough in the Disney Channel Latin America series Violetta, where she portrayed the titular character, leading to global recognition and multiple successful soundtracks. The show became an international phenomenon, establishing her as a prominent teen star. Transitioning to a solo music career under the stage name TINI, she signed with Hollywood Records and later Universal Music Latino and Sony Music Latin. She has released chart-topping albums like TINI, Quiero Volver, Tini Tini Tini, and Cupido, expanding her reach in the urbano, cumbia, and reggaeton genres.