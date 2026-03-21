Who Is Jair Bolsonaro? Jair Messias Bolsonaro is a Brazilian politician and former military officer, known for his outspoken conservative views. He has commanded attention throughout his long public career with a populist, nationalist approach to governance. He first rose to widespread national prominence after winning the 2018 presidential election, promising to combat corruption and restore law and order. Bolsonaro’s presidency ushered in a new era of Brazilian politics.

Full Name Jair Messias Bolsonaro Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Michelle Bolsonaro Net Worth $500 thousand Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Italian, German, Brazilian Education Military Academy of Agulhas Negras Father Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro Mother Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro Kids Flávio Bolsonaro, Carlos Bolsonaro, Eduardo Bolsonaro, Jair Renan Bolsonaro, Laura Bolsonaro

Early Life and Education The third of six children, Jair Messias Bolsonaro was born in Glicério, São Paulo, Brazil. His father, Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro, was a dentist who practiced without a degree for a time in Eldorado, where the family settled. Bolsonaro later attended the Escola Preparatória de Cadetes do Exército before graduating as an artillery officer from the prestigious Military Academy of Agulhas Negras in 1977. His military career instilled the conservative principles that shaped his future political trajectory.

Notable Relationships Jair Messias Bolsonaro has been married three times, most recently to Michelle de Paula Firmo Reinaldo, with whom he shares a daughter, Laura Bolsonaro. Their civil union began in 2007, followed by a religious ceremony in 2013. He also has four sons, Flávio Bolsonaro, Carlos Bolsonaro, Eduardo Bolsonaro, and Jair Renan Bolsonaro, from his previous marriages to Rogéria Nantes Braga and Ana Cristina Valle.

Career Highlights Jair Messias Bolsonaro’s career is defined by his extensive public service, including seven consecutive terms as a federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro from 1991 to 2018. His outspoken national conservative stance during this period laid the groundwork for his presidential run. He then achieved the pinnacle of his political career, serving as the 38th President of Brazil from 2019 to 2023. His administration prioritized agricultural development and sought to reduce bureaucracy within public systems. Bolsonaro’s presidential victory marked a significant shift in Brazilian politics, capturing a wave of anti-establishment sentiment and campaigning on a law-and-order platform.