Kevin Federline smiling, wearing a white cap and black hoodie with a yellow strap, at an event.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Kevin Federline

Born

March 21, 1978

Died
Birthplace

Fresno, California, US

Age

48 Years Old

Horoscope

Aries

Who Is Kevin Federline?

Kevin Earl Federline is an American dancer, actor, and DJ, widely recognized for his versatile presence in the entertainment world. He carved out a niche for himself through various projects, from music videos to television appearances.

His breakout moment arrived with his highly publicized marriage to pop superstar Britney Spears, which thrust him into intense media scrutiny. Their joint reality series, Britney & Kevin: Chaotic, captured the public’s attention and fueled widespread discussion.

Full NameKevin Earl Federline
GenderMale
Height6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Victoria Prince
Net Worth$1.5 million
NationalityAmerican
EducationEarned a General Educational Development certificate
FatherMike Federline
MotherJulie Story
SiblingsChris Federline, Kurtis Allen Bleak
KidsKori Madison Federline, Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline, Sean Preston Federline, Jayden James Federline, Jordan Kay Federline, Peyton Marie Federline

Early Life and Education

Kevin Earl Federline was born on March 21, 1978, in Fresno, California, to Mike, a car mechanic, and Julie, a former bank teller. His parents divorced when he was eight years old. He lived in Carson City, Nevada, with his mother before returning to Fresno at age eleven to live with his father and brother.

Federline left high school in the ninth grade but later earned a General Educational Development certificate. Before fame, he worked delivering pizzas, cultivating an early interest in dance that would shape his future career path.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Kevin Earl Federline’s personal life, initially gaining public attention through his engagement to actress Shar Jackson. He later embarked on a highly publicized marriage to pop star Britney Spears in 2004, a union that garnered immense media frenzy.

Federline has six children. He shares Kori Madison Federline and Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline with Shar Jackson, and Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline with Britney Spears. He is currently married to Victoria Prince, with whom he has daughters Jordan Kay Federline and Peyton Marie Federline.

Career Highlights

Kevin Earl Federline began his career as a professional backup dancer, performing for major artists like Michael Jackson, Pink, and Destiny’s Child. He notably appeared in music videos for Christina Milian and Justin Timberlake, showcasing his skills on prominent stages.

His transition into reality television with Britney & Kevin: Chaotic offered a unique glimpse into his life, leading to guest roles on popular series such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and One Tree Hill. Federline also ventured into music, releasing his debut album, Playing with Fire.

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