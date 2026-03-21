Who Is Kevin Federline? Kevin Earl Federline is an American dancer, actor, and DJ, widely recognized for his versatile presence in the entertainment world. He carved out a niche for himself through various projects, from music videos to television appearances. His breakout moment arrived with his highly publicized marriage to pop superstar Britney Spears, which thrust him into intense media scrutiny. Their joint reality series, Britney & Kevin: Chaotic, captured the public’s attention and fueled widespread discussion.

Full Name Kevin Earl Federline Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Victoria Prince Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality American Education Earned a General Educational Development certificate Father Mike Federline Mother Julie Story Siblings Chris Federline, Kurtis Allen Bleak Kids Kori Madison Federline, Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline, Sean Preston Federline, Jayden James Federline, Jordan Kay Federline, Peyton Marie Federline

Early Life and Education Kevin Earl Federline was born on March 21, 1978, in Fresno, California, to Mike, a car mechanic, and Julie, a former bank teller. His parents divorced when he was eight years old. He lived in Carson City, Nevada, with his mother before returning to Fresno at age eleven to live with his father and brother. Federline left high school in the ninth grade but later earned a General Educational Development certificate. Before fame, he worked delivering pizzas, cultivating an early interest in dance that would shape his future career path.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kevin Earl Federline’s personal life, initially gaining public attention through his engagement to actress Shar Jackson. He later embarked on a highly publicized marriage to pop star Britney Spears in 2004, a union that garnered immense media frenzy. Federline has six children. He shares Kori Madison Federline and Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline with Shar Jackson, and Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline with Britney Spears. He is currently married to Victoria Prince, with whom he has daughters Jordan Kay Federline and Peyton Marie Federline.