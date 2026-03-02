Happy birthday to Daniel Craig , Jon Bon Jovi , and Chris Martin ! March 2 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 English Actor and Producer Daniel Craig, 58 Known for his rugged intensity, English actor and producer Daniel Craig redefined the James Bond franchise across five films. He also garnered critical acclaim for his work as Detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out mystery series.



Little-known fact: He once worked part-time in restaurants to finance his education at the National Youth Theatre in London.

#2 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, Producer, and Actor Jon Bon Jovi, 64 An American singer-songwriter and rock icon, John Francis Bongiovi Jr. became a household name as the frontman of Bon Jovi. He catapulted to global fame with hits like “Livin' on a Prayer” and their multi-platinum album *Slippery When Wet*. Beyond music, Bon Jovi established the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.



Little-known fact: His first professional recording was singing lead vocals on “R2-D2 We Wish You a Merry Christmas” for a *Star Wars* Christmas album.

#3 English Singer-Songwriter (coldplay) Chris Martin, 49 English singer-songwriter Chris Martin rose to global fame as the charismatic frontman of Coldplay, known for his distinctive vocals and evocative lyrics. Beyond his acclaimed albums, Martin is a passionate advocate for social causes, actively supporting fair trade and environmental awareness. He has garnered multiple Grammy Awards for his musical contributions.



Little-known fact: Few realize Chris Martin composed a three-minute instrumental piece titled “Electric Thunder” at age 12.

#4 Australian Actress and Screenwriter Rebel Wilson, 46 Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson rose to prominence with her memorable comedic roles, including the scene-stealing Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect film series. Wilson also holds degrees in Law and Arts from the University of New South Wales.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, she planned a career in mathematics or law, achieving a high score on her Higher School Certificate.

#5 American Actress Bryce Dallas Howard, 45 American actress and director Bryce Dallas Howard rose to prominence with her leading role in M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village. She is widely known for starring in the Jurassic World trilogy and for directing episodes of The Mandalorian.



Little-known fact: Bryce Dallas Howard actually underwent serious training to run in high heels for her role in the Jurassic World films.

#6 American Singer-Songwriter Luke Combs, 36 With a resonant voice and authentic lyrics, Luke Combs established himself as a dominant American country singer and songwriter. He has scored numerous chart-topping hits and critically acclaimed albums, cementing his place in the genre. Combs also secured consecutive CMA Entertainer of the Year honors.



Little-known fact: Few fans realize that Luke Combs once tried out for the television show The Voice.

#7 American Singer and Actress Becky G, 29 An American singer, actress, and activist, Becky G rose to prominence with her 2014 multi-platinum hit “Shower,” which showcased her versatile pop and hip-hop style. She later became a leading voice in Latin music, achieving global success with chart-topping songs and albums. Beyond music, she champions Latinx culture through her beauty brand.



Little-known fact: At just nine years old, Becky G experienced what she has described as a “mid-life crisis,” deciding then to pursue a career in entertainment.

#8 English Actress Nathalie Emmanuel, 37 British actress Nathalie Emmanuel has risen to international prominence through her impactful roles and captivating presence. She is widely recognized for her memorable portrayal of Missandei in the Game of Thrones series and as Ramsey in the Fast & Furious franchise.



Emmanuel is also a passionate advocate for diversity.



Little-known fact: Before her screen career, Nathalie Emmanuel played Young Nala in The Lion King on the West End stage.

#9 American Rapper, Record Producer and Actor Method Man, 55 Known for a powerful delivery and charismatic presence, American rapper and actor Method Man rose to prominence as a vital voice in the Wu-Tang Clan. He achieved solo success with his Grammy Award winning single “I'll Be There for You/You're All I Need to Get By” and boasts an extensive filmography. His commitment to the culture of hip-hop defines his enduring legacy.



Little-known fact: Clifford Smith Jr. is an avid comic book collector, reportedly owning a collection of around 30,000 issues.

#10 American Actress and Comedian Laraine Newman, 74 A celebrated American actress, comedian, and writer, Laraine Newman rose to fame as one of the original cast members of Saturday Night Live. She is recognized for her memorable characters and extensive voice acting work in numerous animated films and television series. Newman continues to contribute to comedy and writing today.



Little-known fact: Before her groundbreaking work in comedy, Laraine Newman studied mime for a year in Paris with the legendary Marcel Marceau.

