Who Is Becky G? Rebbeca Marie Gomez is an American singer, actress, and activist, recognized for her versatile talent across pop, hip-hop, and Latin music. Her vibrant persona and bilingual delivery have earned her a global following. She gained widespread attention with her 2014 hit single “Shower,” which earned double platinum certification and climbed the Billboard Hot 100. The catchy track later experienced a viral resurgence on TikTok.

Full Name Rebbeca Marie Gomez Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American Education Homeschooled Father Francisco Gomez Mother Alejandra Gomez Siblings Frankie Gomez, Alex Gomez, Stephanie Gomez, Amber

Early Life and Education Born Rebbeca Marie Gomez in Inglewood, California, she grew up in challenging financial circumstances, with her family moving into her grandparents’ converted garage due to financial problems. Homeschooled after experiencing bullying in public school, she started working in commercials and voiceovers by age nine to help support her family.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to professional soccer player Sebastian Lletget, Becky G was previously linked to singer Austin Mahone in 2015. Their engagement was announced in December 2022, though subsequent reports indicated challenges in March 2023. Becky G has no children. She and Sebastian Lletget had been together since 2016, with their relationship often shared publicly on social media.

Career Highlights Becky G broke into mainstream pop with her multi-platinum single “Shower,” which peaked in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. She later transitioned to Latin music, earning multiple chart-topping hits like “Mayores” and “Sin Pijama.” Her entrepreneurial spirit led to the launch of Treslúce Beauty in 2021, a cosmetics company celebrating Latinx culture. She also co-owns the professional women’s soccer team Angel City FC. To date, she has collected three American Music Awards and nine Latin American Music Awards, including the Extraordinary Evolution Award, solidifying her as a fixture in modern Latin pop culture.