Who Is Nathalie Emmanuel? Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel is a British actress known for her compelling performances. She brings a unique blend of strength and emotional depth to her diverse roles. She achieved global recognition playing Missandei in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, captivating audiences worldwide. This pivotal role quickly propelled her into high-profile action films like the Fast & Furious franchise.

Full Name Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship Net Worth $6 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Saint Lucian, Dominican Education St Hilda’s School, Westcliff High School for Girls, Masters Performing Arts College Father Matthew Emmanuel Mother Debbie Emmanuel Siblings Louise Emmanuel

Early Life and Education Nathalie Emmanuel was born in Southend-on-Sea, England, to a Dominican mother and a father of Saint Lucian and English descent. Her mother noticed her early passion for performing and encouraged her artistic pursuits. Emmanuel attended St Hilda’s School before continuing her education at Westcliff High School for Girls. There, she honed her acting, singing, and dancing skills, laying groundwork for her career.

Notable Relationships Nathalie Emmanuel has been in a relationship with actor Alex Lanipekun since 2018. Before that, she dated fellow actor Devon Anderson from 2010 to 2018. Emmanuel has no children from her current or past relationships. She and Lanipekun keep their romance mostly private, offering little public detail beyond their confirmed status.

Career Highlights Nathalie Emmanuel achieved international fame for her standout portrayal of Missandei in the critically acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones. This pivotal role spanned seven seasons, solidifying her as a beloved character globally. Following her television success, Emmanuel expanded her career into major film franchises. She became known as Ramsey, a skilled hacker, in the Fast & Furious film series, appearing in multiple installments.