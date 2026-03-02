Who Is Jon Bon Jovi? John Francis Bongiovi Jr. is an American singer-songwriter and rock icon, widely recognized for his powerful voice and charismatic stage presence. He has fronted the legendary band Bon Jovi for decades, shaping the sound of arena rock. His breakout moment arrived with the 1984 debut of the band’s first hit single, “Runaway.” This song garnered significant airplay on local radio and quickly propelled the group into the public eye.

Full Name John Francis Bongiovi Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $450 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education St. Joseph High School, Sayreville War Memorial High School Father John Francis Bongiovi Sr. Mother Carol Sharkey Siblings Anthony Bongiovi, Matthew Bongiovi Kids Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, Jesse James Louis Bongiovi, Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, Romeo Jon Bongiovi

Early Life and Education Born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, John Francis Bongiovi Jr. grew up in a Catholic household where music was an early influence. His father, John Francis Bongiovi Sr., was a barber, and his mother, Carol Sharkey, worked as a florist. He attended St. Joseph High School and later Sayreville War Memorial High School, where he continued to develop his musical talents. Young Jon spent his teenage years playing in local bands and honing his craft in various New Jersey clubs.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances gave way to a lasting partnership for Jon Bon Jovi, who married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, in 1989. Their private wedding took place in Las Vegas, marking a significant personal milestone. The couple shares four children: daughter Stephanie Rose and sons Jesse James Louis, Jacob Hurley, and Romeo Jon. They have consistently focused on providing a grounded upbringing for their family away from the constant glare of celebrity.

Career Highlights Bon Jovi’s third album, *Slippery When Wet*, achieved widespread global recognition and sold 30 million copies worldwide, cementing their status as rock superstars. This 1986 release featured iconic tracks that dominated charts internationally. Beyond music, Bon Jovi launched the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, a philanthropic effort dedicated to combating poverty and homelessness. He also co-founded the Arena Football League’s Philadelphia Soul, showcasing his diverse business ventures. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, celebrating his enduring impact on music.