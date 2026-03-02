Who Is Method Man? Clifford Smith Jr. is an American rapper and actor, celebrated for his distinctive gravelly voice and commanding stage presence. His influential work spans decades, making him a cornerstone of East Coast hip-hop. He first captivated audiences as a founding member of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan, prominently featured on their landmark debut album. His solo career then soared with the hit “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By.”

Full Name Clifford Smith Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 3.5 inches (192 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education New Dorp High School Father Clifford Smith Senior Mother Genola Smith Siblings Terri Smith, Althea Smith Kids Sha Smith, Cheyenne Smith, Raekwon Smith

Early Life and Education His family ties to New York run deep, as Clifford Smith Jr. spent his early years between his father’s residence on Long Island and his mother’s home in Staten Island’s Park Hill section. His father, Clifford Smith Senior, introduced him to music and poetry. Smith attended New Dorp High School, where he honed an early passion for rap, a foundational interest that later propelled him into hip-hop. He was also an avid lacrosse player in his youth.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines the relationships of Clifford Smith Jr., known professionally as Method Man, who has been married to Tamika Smith since 2001. Their bond began in 1992, predating his widespread fame. The couple shares three children: Sha Smith, Cheyenne Smith, and Raekwon Smith. Method Man keeps his family life largely private, prioritizing their well-being away from the public eye.

Career Highlights Clifford Smith Jr. solidified his status in hip-hop as a founding member of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, featuring prominently on their influential debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). His solo debut Tical later achieved platinum sales. He launched a successful acting career, securing recurring roles in acclaimed HBO series such as The Wire and Oz. Method Man also starred in films like How High and expanded into a cannabis business with Tical. To date, Method Man has collected a Grammy Award in 1996 for the hit single “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By” with Mary J. Blige. He has also earned multiple Image Awards for his acting performances.