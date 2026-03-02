Who Is Laraine Newman? Laraine Newman is an American actress, comedian, and writer known for her versatile improvisational skills. She has a distinctive ability to create memorable characters with sharp wit and emotional depth. Her breakout moment arrived as an original cast member of NBC’s iconic Saturday Night Live in 1975. Newman’s unique comedic presence helped define the show’s early, groundbreaking years.

Full Name Laraine Newman Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Beverly Hills High School, Marcel Marceau’s Mime School Father Arnold Howard Newman Mother Margy Gail Neff Siblings Paul Newman, Tracy Newman Kids Spike Einbinder, Hannah Einbinder

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Laraine Newman developed a keen interest in improvisational theater at age fifteen. Her family is Jewish, and her sister, Tracy Newman, later became an Emmy Award-winning writer. After graduating from Beverly Hills High School in 1970, she pursued mime studies for a year in Paris with the renowned Marcel Marceau. Upon returning to Los Angeles, Newman became a founding member of the influential comedy troupe The Groundlings.

Notable Relationships Laraine Newman was married to actor-writer-director Chad Einbinder for twenty-five years, with their union lasting from 1991 until their divorce in 2016. She and Einbinder share two children, Spike Einbinder and Hannah Einbinder, with whom she co-parents.

Career Highlights Laraine Newman launched into national fame as an original cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live from 1975 to 1980. She created iconic characters such as Connie Conehead and proto-Valley girl Sherry. Beyond sketch comedy, Newman established a prolific voice acting career across animated films and television, contributing to Pixar hits like Finding Nemo, WALL-E, and Up. In recognition of her pioneering work, Newman was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2017 as part of Saturday Night Live’s original cast.