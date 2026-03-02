Who Is Bryce Dallas Howard? Bryce Dallas Howard is an American actress and director, recognized for her versatile performances across various genres. Her distinctive presence often brings depth to complex female characters. She first gained widespread attention with her leading role in M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller The Village in 2004. This breakout performance established her as a formidable talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Bryce Dallas Howard Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education New York University Tisch School of the Arts Father Ron Howard Mother Cheryl Alley Siblings Jocelyn Howard, Paige Howard, Reed Howard Kids Theodore Norman Howard Gabel, Beatrice Jean Howard Gabel

Early Life and Education Family life for Bryce Dallas Howard began in Los Angeles, California, as the daughter of celebrated director Ron Howard and writer Cheryl Alley. She and her siblings were raised in Armonk, New York, and Greenwich, Connecticut, largely shielded from the entertainment industry spotlight. Howard pursued her passion for acting at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and studied at Stagedoor Manor, a performing arts camp. She officially completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from NYU in 2020, nearly two decades after initially taking a leave of absence for her career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Bryce Dallas Howard’s primary romantic connection, as she married actor Seth Gabel on June 17, 2006, after they dated for five years since meeting at New York University. The couple shares two children, a son, Theodore Norman Howard Gabel, born in 2007, and a daughter, Beatrice Jean Howard Gabel, born in 2012. Howard has openly discussed her experiences with postpartum depression after her son’s birth.

Career Highlights Bryce Dallas Howard has achieved serial success in major film franchises, most notably leading the Jurassic World trilogy as Claire Dearing from 2015 to 2022. Her work in these blockbusters garnered significant global recognition. Beyond acting, Howard has expanded into directing, helming acclaimed episodes of popular Disney+ series such as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. She also directed the documentary film Dads in 2019.