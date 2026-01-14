Happy birthday to Kai , Declan Rice , and Frankie Bridge ! January 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Actor Kai, 32 Renowned for his dynamic dance and captivating stage presence, South Korean singer Kim Jong-in, known as Kai, became a global phenomenon with EXO. He further solidified his artistry through solo EPs like Kai and Peaches, alongside his influential work as a fashion icon.



Little-known fact: Kai initially tried Taekwondo and piano as a child before fully dedicating himself to dance, and he reportedly auditioned for SM Entertainment because his father promised him a Nintendo.

#2 Footballer Declan Rice, 27 Known for his tenacious midfield presence, English professional footballer Declan Rice rose quickly through youth ranks. He captained West Ham to a Europa Conference League title before a high-profile move to Arsenal, becoming a key figure for England. Rice continues to impact major club and international tournaments.



Little-known fact: Few know that he initially played for the Republic of Ireland at both youth and senior levels.

#3 Singer and Dancer Frankie Bridge, 37 Empathetic and candid, British singer and television personality Frankie Bridge has openly shared her journey with mental health, becoming an influential advocate. She is widely recognized for her chart-topping music with The Saturdays and her popular appearances on reality television shows.



Little-known fact: She once worked as a sales assistant at an AllSaints concession in House of Fraser.

#4 Athlete and Wrestler Kacy Catanzaro, 36 An American professional wrestler and former gymnast, Kacy Catanzaro is widely recognized for her trailblazing achievements on American Ninja Warrior, where she was the first woman to complete a City Qualifiers course. She later brought her remarkable athleticism to WWE, securing both NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Her inspiring journey emphasizes determination and strength.



Little-known fact: Before her athletic renown, Kacy Catanzaro initially harbored aspirations of becoming a television stuntwoman.

#5 Motorcycle Racer Francesco Bagnaia, 29 An Italian Grand Prix motorcycle racer, Francesco Bagnaia is renowned for his precise riding and composed demeanor on the track. He secured back-to-back MotoGP World Championships in 2022 and 2023. Bagnaia also won the Moto2 World Championship in 2018, establishing himself as a formidable force in motorcycle racing.



Little-known fact: His famous nickname “Pecco” originated from his older sister, Carola, who could not pronounce "Francesco" when she was a child.

#6 Football Player D'andre Swift, 27 American professional football running back D'Andre Swift quickly became known for his elusive running style and dynamic playmaking. Swift earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles, showcasing his versatility as both a runner and receiver, and has achieved multiple All-SEC honors in college.



Little-known fact: As a high school athlete, D'Andre Swift was also a USA Today high school All-American in 2016.

#7 Ice Hockey Player Jj Peterka, 24 German professional ice hockey player John-Jason Peterka, born in Munich, is a dynamic winger known for his speed and scoring ability. He showcased his talent early by being drafted in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and earning a spot on the 2022 AHL All-Rookie Team. Peterka also helped Germany win a silver medal at the 2023 World Championship.



Little-known fact: Beyond hockey, John-Jason Peterka was a multi-sport athlete in his youth, also playing soccer and competing in short-track speed skating.

#8 Basketball Player David Nwaba, 33 An American professional basketball player, David Nwaba is recognized for his defensive tenacity and athletic play on the court. Nwaba has played for several NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls, and currently competes in Japan's B. League. His career trajectory highlights a journey through the NBA G League to the highest levels of professional basketball.



Little-known fact: David Nwaba's older sister, Barbara Nwaba, is an accomplished heptathlete who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

#9 Tennis Player Maddison Inglis, 28 Australian professional tennis player Maddison Inglis captured attention after reaching the third round of the 2022 Australian Open, marking her best Grand Slam performance. Inglis has also amassed nine singles titles on the ITF Women's Circuit, establishing her consistent presence in the sport.



Little-known fact: Her dream tennis scenario involves beating Serena Williams in the Australian Open final.

#10 Tennis Player Qiang Wang, 34 Renowned for her determined play, Chinese professional tennis player Qiang Wang achieved a career-high ranking of world No. 12. She is best known for reaching the 2019 US Open quarterfinals and defeating Serena Williams at the 2020 Australian Open.



Little-known fact: Qiang Wang started playing tennis at the relatively late age of nine and spent some of her early training years in Japan.