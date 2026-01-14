Declan Rice: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Declan Rice
January 14, 1999
Kingston upon Thames, England
27 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Declan Rice?
Declan Rice is an English professional footballer celebrated for his dynamic midfield play. His influential presence on the field combines formidable tackling with exceptional ball-carrying abilities, distinguishing him as a world-class talent.
He broke into the public eye after captaining West Ham United to a historic European title. This landmark victory cemented his reputation, leading to a record-breaking transfer that captured global football headlines.
|Full Name
|Declan Rice
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Lauren Fryer
|Net Worth
|$30 million
|Nationality
|English
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Chelsea F.C. Academy, West Ham United Academy
|Father
|Sean Rice
|Mother
|Stephanie Rice
|Siblings
|Connor Rice, Jordan Rice
|Kids
|Jude Rice
Early Life and Education
Born in Kingston upon Thames, Declan Rice grew up in a supportive household. His passion for football began early, nurtured by his father, Sean, who would later become his agent.
Rice honed his skills within elite youth academies from a young age. He developed at Chelsea’s academy before joining West Ham United’s ranks, where his professional journey truly took shape.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Declan Rice is in a long-term relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Lauren Fryer. Their enduring romance began in their teenage years, with Fryer consistently supporting his football career.
The couple welcomed their son, Jude, in August 2022. They prefer to keep their family life private, navigating public attention while focusing on their shared journey.
Career Highlights
English football saw Declan Rice rise through the ranks at West Ham United. He captained the club to a UEFA Europa Conference League title in 2023, a significant European trophy, also earning Player of the Season honors.
His standout performances led to a record-breaking transfer to Arsenal in July 2023. The move, reportedly worth £100 million, established him as one of the most expensive English players in history, where he continues to influence major tournaments.
Signature Quote
“Ultimately, it is a personal decision that I have made with my heart and my head, based on what I believe is best for my future.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 13, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 12, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 11, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0