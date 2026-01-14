Declan Rice wearing an Arsenal training jersey on the field during a football practice session.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Declan Rice

Born

January 14, 1999

Died
Birthplace

Kingston upon Thames, England

Age

27 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Declan Rice?

Declan Rice is an English professional footballer celebrated for his dynamic midfield play. His influential presence on the field combines formidable tackling with exceptional ball-carrying abilities, distinguishing him as a world-class talent.

He broke into the public eye after captaining West Ham United to a historic European title. This landmark victory cemented his reputation, leading to a record-breaking transfer that captured global football headlines.

Full NameDeclan Rice
GenderMale
Height6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Lauren Fryer
Net Worth$30 million
NationalityEnglish
EthnicityWhite
EducationChelsea F.C. Academy, West Ham United Academy
FatherSean Rice
MotherStephanie Rice
SiblingsConnor Rice, Jordan Rice
KidsJude Rice

Early Life and Education

Born in Kingston upon Thames, Declan Rice grew up in a supportive household. His passion for football began early, nurtured by his father, Sean, who would later become his agent.

Rice honed his skills within elite youth academies from a young age. He developed at Chelsea’s academy before joining West Ham United’s ranks, where his professional journey truly took shape.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Declan Rice is in a long-term relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Lauren Fryer. Their enduring romance began in their teenage years, with Fryer consistently supporting his football career.

The couple welcomed their son, Jude, in August 2022. They prefer to keep their family life private, navigating public attention while focusing on their shared journey.

Career Highlights

English football saw Declan Rice rise through the ranks at West Ham United. He captained the club to a UEFA Europa Conference League title in 2023, a significant European trophy, also earning Player of the Season honors.

His standout performances led to a record-breaking transfer to Arsenal in July 2023. The move, reportedly worth £100 million, established him as one of the most expensive English players in history, where he continues to influence major tournaments.

Signature Quote

“Ultimately, it is a personal decision that I have made with my heart and my head, based on what I believe is best for my future.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.