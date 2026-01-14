Who Is Maddison Inglis? Maddison Inglis is an Australian professional tennis player known for her powerful baseline game and consistent performance on hard courts. Her competitive spirit has made her a notable presence on the WTA Tour. Inglis first captured widespread attention by reaching the third round of the 2022 Australian Open. This significant breakthrough cemented her as a formidable contender in Grand Slam events.

Full Name Maddison Inglis Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $1.4 million Nationality Australian Father Stuart Inglis Mother Linda Inglis Siblings James Inglis, Georgia Inglis

Early Life and Education A love for tennis was woven into Maddison Inglis’s early life in Perth, Australia, as her parents, Stuart and Linda, met at a Victorian tennis club. She began playing at age five, hitting balls while her older brother, James, took lessons. Inglis’s sister, Georgia, also became a prominent athlete in wheelchair basketball, reflecting the family’s strong sporting background. Her early dedication to tennis shaped her path to becoming a professional.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Maddison Inglis’s personal journey, most notably with fellow Australian tennis player Jason Kubler. The pair have been in a relationship for over three years, often supporting each other at tournaments. In December 2025, Inglis and Kubler announced their engagement with beachside selfies from Rottnest Island, sharing their joyful news with fans across the tennis world.