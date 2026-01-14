Who Is JJ Peterka? John-Jason Peterka is a German professional ice hockey winger, celebrated for his exceptional speed and offensive flair on the ice. He transitioned from playing in Germany’s top league to making a significant impact in the National Hockey League. His breakthrough arrived with his selection by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, followed by a remarkable rookie season in the American Hockey League, which quickly led to his NHL debut.

Full Name John-Jason Peterka Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Net Worth $10.7 million Nationality German Education EHC München, EC Bad Tölz, RB Hockey Akademie Father Dennis Peterka Mother Natalie Peterka Siblings Tiffany Peterka, Jack Peterka

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Munich, Germany, John-Jason Peterka developed an early passion for ice hockey, lacing up skates despite no prior family history in the sport. His parents, Dennis and Natalie, supported his athletic pursuits from a young age. Peterka honed his talents through prominent youth programs, including EHC München, EC Bad Tölz, and the esteemed RB Hockey Akademie in Salzburg, where he also engaged in soccer and short-track speed skating.

Notable Relationships John-Jason Peterka maintains a private personal life, with no widely publicized romantic relationships or marriages reported in the media. He does not have any publicly known children.

Career Highlights John-Jason Peterka was a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, making his professional debut with EHC Red Bull München. He distinguished himself in the American Hockey League with the Rochester Americans, leading all rookies in scoring with 68 points in 70 games during the 2021-22 season. Peterka earned a spot on the 2022 AHL All-Rookie Team and made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres in December 2021. He later achieved significant international success, helping Germany secure a silver medal at the 2023 World Championship, where he was named the tournament’s Best Forward. In June 2025, Peterka was traded to the Utah Mammoth, signing a five-year, $38.5 million contract, solidifying his role as a key offensive contributor. He also recorded his first NHL hat-trick in January 2025.