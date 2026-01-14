Who Is Francesco Bagnaia? Francesco Bagnaia is an Italian Grand Prix motorcycle racer known for his technical precision and consistent performance. He navigates the demanding MotoGP circuits with exceptional control. His breakthrough arrived with winning the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, marking Ducati’s first title in 15 years and an Italian rider’s first since 2009. Fans affectionately call him “Pecco.”

Full Name Francesco Bagnaia Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Education VR46 Riders Academy Siblings Carola Bagnaia, Filippo Bagnaia

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Turin, Italy, Francesco Bagnaia discovered his passion for motorcycle racing at a young age, competing on Minimoto bikes. His older sister, Carola, affectionately nicknamed him “Pecco” when she struggled to pronounce his full name. He honed his skills and joined the prestigious VR46 Riders Academy, a program founded by legendary rider Valentino Rossi, which further developed his racing talent.

Notable Relationships Currently, Francesco Bagnaia is married to Domizia Castagnini; the couple tied the knot in July 2024. Their relationship began in 2016, and they often share glimpses of their life together on social media. Bagnaia has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Francesco Bagnaia achieved significant success as a professional motorcycle racer, notably becoming the MotoGP World Champion in both 2022 and 2023. This made him the first rider from Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Riders Academy to secure a premier class world title. Earlier in his career, Bagnaia clinched the 2018 Moto2 World Championship. He secured his debut MotoGP win at the 2021 Aragon Grand Prix, impressively fending off Marc Márquez. His remarkable consistency continued, with Bagnaia becoming the first Ducati rider to successfully defend a premier class title.