Who Is D’Andre Swift? D’Andre Tiyon Swift is an American professional football running back, known for his explosive speed and versatile playmaking. He consistently ranks as a dynamic offensive threat. His standout moment came during the 2023 NFL season, when he earned his first Pro Bowl selection with the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift’s career-high rushing yards cemented his status as a top-tier back.

Full Name D’Andre Tiyon Swift Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4.3 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, University of Georgia Father Darren Swift Mother Ayanna Swift Siblings Dominique Swift, Angelique Swift

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, D’Andre Swift’s strong family foundation shaped his early passion for football. His parents, Darren and Ayanna Swift, played a pivotal role in nurturing his talent from a young age. He attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, where he became a decorated high school athlete. Swift continued his athletic and academic journey at the University of Georgia, excelling as a running back.

Notable Relationships D’Andre Swift is not currently in a public relationship, focusing on his professional football career. He has maintained a private stance on his personal romantic life since entering the NFL. Swift does not have any children. His personal life outside of football remains largely out of the public eye.