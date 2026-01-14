D’Andre Swift: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
D’Andre Swift
January 14, 1999
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US
27 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is D’Andre Swift?
D’Andre Tiyon Swift is an American professional football running back, known for his explosive speed and versatile playmaking. He consistently ranks as a dynamic offensive threat.
His standout moment came during the 2023 NFL season, when he earned his first Pro Bowl selection with the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift’s career-high rushing yards cemented his status as a top-tier back.
|Full Name
|D’Andre Tiyon Swift
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$4.3 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, University of Georgia
|Father
|Darren Swift
|Mother
|Ayanna Swift
|Siblings
|Dominique Swift, Angelique Swift
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, D’Andre Swift’s strong family foundation shaped his early passion for football. His parents, Darren and Ayanna Swift, played a pivotal role in nurturing his talent from a young age.
He attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, where he became a decorated high school athlete. Swift continued his athletic and academic journey at the University of Georgia, excelling as a running back.
Notable Relationships
D’Andre Swift is not currently in a public relationship, focusing on his professional football career. He has maintained a private stance on his personal romantic life since entering the NFL.
Swift does not have any children. His personal life outside of football remains largely out of the public eye.
Career Highlights
As a professional football running back, D’Andre Swift has consistently demonstrated exceptional rushing and receiving abilities. He notably earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2023, showcasing his dynamic impact on the field.
His collegiate career at the University of Georgia included a First-team All-SEC honor in 2019, following a Second-team All-SEC recognition in 2018. Swift’s early success foreshadowed his NFL productivity.
Swift was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has since accumulated significant rushing yards and touchdowns, solidifying his role as a key player.
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 13, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 12, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 11, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0