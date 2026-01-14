Who Is Kai? Kim Jong-in is a South Korean singer, actor, and dancer renowned for his powerful dancing and captivating stage presence. He is best known by his stage name Kai, and as a pivotal member of the globally successful K-pop group EXO. His artistry blends R&B influences with dynamic choreography. His breakout moment arrived with his solo debut on November 30, 2020, releasing his self-titled extended play, Kai. The album’s lead single, “Mmmh,” quickly ascended charts, establishing his distinct sound and solidifying his presence as a solo artist. Kai is also recognized for his striking fashion sense.

Full Name Kim Jong-in Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (182 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $13 million Nationality South Korean Education School of Performing Arts Seoul Siblings Kim Jungah, and an older sister

Early Life and Education Born in Suncheon, South Korea, Kim Jong-in developed an early passion for movement. Despite his parents initially encouraging Taekwondo and piano, he gravitated toward dance, starting with jazz and ballet at eight years old. He continued to hone his skills, attending the prestigious School of Performing Arts Seoul. Kai was cast into SM Entertainment in 2007 after winning a youth contest, undergoing years of rigorous training that shaped his diverse dance expertise.

Notable Relationships Kai was publicly linked to fellow K-pop idol Krystal Jung from f(x) in 2016, with their relationship confirmed by SM Entertainment before their mutual decision to part ways in 2017. More recently, in 2019, he was confirmed to be dating Jennie from BLACKPINK, a high-profile romance that also concluded with both artists focusing on their demanding careers; he remains single.

Career Highlights Kim Jong-in launched his solo career with the debut extended play Kai in 2020, which peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart and earned platinum certification. He has since released two more successful EPs, Peaches and Rover. Beyond music, Kai expanded his global reach by becoming the first South Korean global ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Gucci. He also serves as a member of the K-pop supergroup SuperM, further cementing his status as a versatile artist and style icon.