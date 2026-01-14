Who Is Frankie Bridge? Frankie Bridge is a British singer and television personality known for her distinctive short hair and engaging public presence. Her career began early, establishing her as a versatile performer across music and entertainment. She first gained widespread attention as a member of the pop group S Club Juniors, a spin-off from S Club 7. This early exposure led to her becoming a key vocalist in The Saturdays, achieving numerous chart-topping hits.

Full Name Frankie Bridge Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Colins Performing Arts School, Sylvia Young Theatre School Father Kevin Sandford Mother Viv Sandford Siblings Victoria Sandford Kids Parker Bridge, Carter Bridge

Early Life and Education Her parents, Kevin and Viv Sandford, fostered an early interest in performance for Frankie Bridge in Upminster, Greater London. She began taking dance lessons at the age of three. She later attended Colins Performing Arts School and Sylvia Young Theatre School. These institutions were crucial in developing her talents for a career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Frankie Bridge is currently married to former footballer Wayne Bridge, whom she wed in July 2014 after beginning their relationship in late 2011. She previously dated McFly member Dougie Poynter. The Bridges have two sons, Parker and Carter, born in 2013 and 2015 respectively, with whom she co-parents. Their family life is regularly shared on social media.

Career Highlights Frankie Bridge’s pop music career launched with S Club Juniors, a group that achieved six top ten singles. She then became a key member of The Saturdays, who secured a UK number one single with “What About Us” and numerous other top ten hits. Beyond music, Bridge has developed a significant presence in television and as an author. She launched her own clothing range and has published two Sunday Times bestselling books, Open and Grow. Her versatility also led to being a runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing and securing third place on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! She also serves as a regular panelist on ITV’s Loose Women.