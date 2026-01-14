Who Is David Nwaba? David Ugochukwu Nwaba is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his exceptional athleticism and defensive skills. His impactful presence on the court often disrupts opponents’ offensive strategies. He first gained widespread attention when he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, transitioning from the NBA G League to the sport’s highest level. This opportunity solidified his reputation as a tenacious and versatile wing player.

Full Name David Ugochukwu Nwaba Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $17 million Nationality American Ethnicity Nigerian American Education University High School, Santa Monica College, Cal Poly Father Theodore Nwaba Mother Blessing Nwaba Siblings Victor Nwaba, Alex Nwaba, Jane Nwaba, Precious Nwaba, Barbara Nwaba

Early Life and Education David Nwaba grew up in Los Angeles, California, surrounded by a family deeply rooted in sports. His parents, Theodore and Blessing, both Nigerian immigrants, instilled a strong athletic foundation, with his mother running track and his father playing soccer and tennis. He attended University High School, where he excelled in basketball, later playing college ball at Santa Monica College and Cal Poly, eventually earning a sociology degree in 2016.

Notable Relationships David Nwaba maintains a private personal life, and public information about his relationships is scarce. No high-profile partners or marital status have been widely reported in the media. There is no public record of Nwaba having children, and his current relationship status remains unconfirmed by official sources.

Career Highlights David Nwaba’s professional basketball journey is highlighted by his significant defensive impact and athleticism. He earned recognition on the NBA D-League All-Defensive Team in 2017, showcasing his disruptive capabilities early in his career. His productive stint with the Chicago Bulls during the 2017-2018 season marked his most extensive NBA playing time, where he contributed significantly with his energy and shot-contesting ability. Nwaba has also had career-high scoring games of 22 points. Beyond the NBA, Nwaba has continued his career overseas, competing in the Japanese B. League with the San-en NeoPhoenix, extending his professional journey.