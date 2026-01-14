Who Is Kacy Catanzaro? Kacy Esther Catanzaro is an American professional wrestler and athlete, widely recognized for her incredible strength and agility. She has captivated audiences through both extreme obstacle courses and the wrestling ring. Her breakout moment arrived on American Ninja Warrior, where she made history as the first woman to complete a City Qualifiers course. This groundbreaking achievement propelled her into the national spotlight, inspiring countless viewers.

Full Name Kacy Esther Catanzaro Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Dating Naoufal Abouelhouda Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Belleville High School, Towson University Father Andrew Catanzaro Mother Kathryn Catanzaro Siblings Jessica Catanzaro, Cheryl Catanzaro

Early Life and Education Born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, Kacy Catanzaro grew up in nearby Belleville, where she attended Belleville High School. Her parents, Andrew and Kathryn, fostered her early passion for gymnastics, which she began at age six. Catanzaro later attended Towson University in Maryland on an athletic scholarship, studying Early Childhood Education. There, she excelled as a Division I NCAA gymnast, earning multiple accolades before her transition to obstacle course racing.

Notable Relationships Currently, Kacy Catanzaro is in a relationship with fitness trainer Naoufal Abouelhouda, with their connection reportedly beginning in early 2023. Previously, Catanzaro dated fellow American Ninja Warrior competitor Brent Steffensen from 2013 to 2017 and later had a relationship with professional wrestler Trevor Mann, known as Ricochet.

Career Highlights Kacy Catanzaro’s athletic career first gained widespread attention through her historic run on American Ninja Warrior. She became the first woman to complete a City Qualifiers course in 2014, and subsequently the first to complete a City Finals course, defying physical expectations. Her athleticism then transitioned to professional wrestling, where she signed with WWE. As Katana Chance, she achieved significant tag team success, notably becoming a one-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion and a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Kayden Carter. Catanzaro’s accomplishments also include her decorated collegiate gymnastics career at Towson University, where she was named the 2012 ECAC Gymnast of the Year, solidifying her foundation in elite athletic performance.