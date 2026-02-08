Happy birthday to Kathryn Newton , Klay Thompson , and I.N ! February 8 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Kathryn Newton, 29 With versatile performances and a compelling screen presence, American actress Kathryn Newton has captivated audiences across film and television. She is known for her breakout role in Paranormal Activity 4 and for joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Little-known fact: An accomplished golfer, Kathryn Newton holds a record for the lowest golf round at Woodley Lakes during a tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Basketball Player Klay Thompson, 36 An American professional basketball player, Klay Thompson, rose to prominence as a key member of the Golden State Warriors, known for his elite three-point shooting. He played a crucial role in securing four NBA championships. Thompson is recognized for his composed play and clutch performances, earning him the nickname "Game 6 Klay."



Little-known fact: Klay Thompson was childhood friends and Little League teammates with fellow NBA star Kevin Love in Oregon.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Singer I.n, 25 With a bright energy and distinctive voice, South Korean singer I.N found global fame as the youngest member of the K-pop group Stray Kids. I.N’s talents extend beyond the stage, as he also released the solo song “Maknae on Top” and made an acting debut in A-Teen 2.



Little-known fact: Before auditioning for JYP Entertainment, I.N once dreamed of becoming a priest.

#4 Footballer Alessia Russo, 27 An English professional footballer, Alessia Russo is renowned for her powerful presence as a forward for Arsenal and the England national team. Russo earned FWA Women's Footballer of the Year for the 2024–25 season, showcasing her consistent goalscoring prowess.



Little-known fact: Her brother, Giorgio Russo, appeared as a contestant on Love Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Footballer Joshua Kimmich, 31 German professional footballer Joshua Kimmich is celebrated for his tenacious midfield play and exceptional versatility. He anchored Bayern Munich to a UEFA Champions League title and multiple Bundesliga championships, consistently demonstrating leadership and tactical intelligence. Kimmich also played a crucial role in Germany’s 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup victory.



Little-known fact: As a child, Joshua Kimmich and his friends built makeshift stadium stands in their village.

#6 Basketball Player Rui Hachimura, 28 Japanese professional basketball player Rui Hachimura rose to global prominence as the first Japanese-born player drafted in the NBA's first round. A Gonzaga University standout, he earned the WCC Player of the Year award. He continues to impact the league with the Los Angeles Lakers.



Little-known fact: Rui Hachimura did not begin playing basketball until he was 13 years old, after a friend dared him to join practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Football Player Julio Jones, 37 American former professional football wide receiver Julio Jones redefined the position with his rare blend of size and speed. He earned seven Pro Bowl selections and led the league in receiving yards twice. Jones also achieved a BCS national championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide.



Little-known fact: During his high school career, people referred to him as "Waffle House" because he was always open.

#8 Wrestler and Actor Big Show, 54 American professional wrestler and actor Paul Donald Wight II, known as The Big Show, commanded attention with his imposing presence and remarkable career longevity. A seven-time world champion, he uniquely held major titles across WCW, WWE, World Heavyweight, and ECW. Wight also showcased his talents in acting roles and currently contributes as a commentator for All Elite Wrestling.



Little-known fact: Paul Wight II played basketball for Wichita State University before fully committing to his wrestling career.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Football Player Leighton Vander Esch, 30 An American former professional football player, Leighton Vander Esch was a notable linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys. He earned significant recognition in his 2018 rookie season, securing Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.



Little-known fact: Leighton Vander Esch wore jersey number 55 for the Dallas Cowboys, chosen because its Roman numerals, LV, match his initials.