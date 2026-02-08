Who Is Bethany Hamilton? Bethany Meilani Hamilton is an American professional surfer known for her unwavering resilience and inspiring courage. Her powerful spirit on the waves has captivated audiences worldwide. Hamilton first gained public attention after surviving a devastating shark attack at age 13, losing her left arm. Her remarkable return to competitive surfing just weeks later became a global phenomenon.

Full Name Bethany Meilani Hamilton Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Adam Dirks Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Education Homeschooled Father Thomas Hamilton Mother Cherilyn Hamilton Siblings Noah Hamilton, Timothy Hamilton Kids Tobias Dirks, Wesley Dirks, Micah Dirks

Early Life and Education Growing up in Lihue, Hawaii, Bethany Hamilton was immersed in a passionate surfing family alongside her parents, Tom and Cherilyn, and older brothers, Noah and Timothy. She learned to ride the waves at age two. Hamilton was homeschooled from sixth grade through high school, allowing her to devote extensive time to her burgeoning surfing career. She secured her first sponsorship by the age of nine.

Notable Relationships Currently, Bethany Hamilton is married to Adam Dirks, a youth minister she met through mutual friends in 2012. The couple exchanged vows on August 18, 2013, in a ceremony held in Kauai. Hamilton and Dirks share three sons: Tobias, Wesley, and Micah. Their family life is often featured in her motivational work.

Career Highlights Bethany Hamilton’s career breakthrough came with her extraordinary return to professional surfing after a life-altering shark attack in 2003. She competed again within a month, earning an ESPY Award for Best Comeback Athlete in 2004. Beyond competitive success, Hamilton authored the bestselling 2004 autobiography Soul Surfer, which was later adapted into a major film. She also runs the Friends of Bethany Foundation, supporting amputees and youth globally.