Who Is I.N? Yang Jeong-in is a South Korean singer from Busan, known for his distinctive vocals and warm stage presence. As the youngest member of the global K-pop group Stray Kids, he brings a bright energy to their dynamic performances. His breakout moment came with Stray Kids’ debut, where their innovative sound quickly garnered international attention. I.N’s charm and consistent growth have made him a fan favorite.

Full Name Yang Jeong-in Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education School of Performing Arts Seoul Siblings An older brother, a younger brother

Early Life and Education Family connections to music sparked Yang Jeong-in’s early interest in singing, often performing trot songs at church in Busan, South Korea. This passion led him to pursue formal training and eventually join JYP Entertainment. He later honed his craft at the prestigious School of Performing Arts Seoul, graduating in February 2021, which further prepared him for his career in the competitive K-pop industry.

Notable Relationships Yang Jeong-in’s personal relationships are not publicly detailed in media reports. He has maintained a private stance regarding his romantic life, focusing on his musical career with Stray Kids. There are no public records indicating any current partners or children for the singer. He remains a prominent figure within the K-pop community through his professional endeavors.

Career Highlights I.N rose to prominence with Stray Kids, a group known for their self-produced and impactful music, which debuted with the EP I Am Not. The band has since achieved multiple chart-topping albums globally, including Noeasy and 5-Star, demonstrating their widespread appeal. Beyond group activities, I.N has explored solo ventures, notably releasing his self-written song “Maknae on Top” through the SKZ-Player series. He also made a cameo acting debut in the web series A-Teen 2, showcasing his versatility as an artist.