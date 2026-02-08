Who Is Kathryn Newton? Kathryn Love Newton is an American actress, recognized for her versatile performances across film and television. She brings a fresh, dynamic presence to a range of characters, from dramatic to comedic roles. She first gained widespread attention with her lead role in the horror film Paranormal Activity 4. Her compelling performance earned her a Young Artist Award, firmly establishing her as a talent to watch in Hollywood.

Full Name Kathryn Love Newton Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Education Notre Dame High School Father David Newton Mother Robin Newton

Early Life and Education Born in Orlando, Florida, Kathryn Love Newton developed an early love for golf, a passion fostered by her father, David Newton, a professional golfer. She also began acting at age four, with her mother, Robin Newton, supporting her early career. She attended Notre Dame High School, graduating in 2015, where she was an accomplished member of the girls’ golf team, helping them secure three league championships.

Notable Relationships Kathryn Newton has largely maintained a private romantic life, having stated in interviews that she prefers to keep her personal relationships out of the public eye. Rumors briefly linked her to Brandon Thomas Lee, though he confirmed they were only friends. As of recent years, Newton has not publicly confirmed any romantic partners and has no children. She remains focused on her acting career and professional pursuits.

Career Highlights Kathryn Newton achieved early recognition with her lead role in the 2012 horror film Paranormal Activity 4, for which she won a Young Artist Award. Her work as Louise Brooks in the CBS series Gary Unmarried also garnered her accolades. Newton further solidified her standing in acclaimed television, appearing in HBO’s Big Little Lies and Netflix’s The Society. She then joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Cassie Lang in the blockbuster Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Her performances have earned her multiple Young Artist Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.