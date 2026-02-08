Who Is Joshua Kimmich? Joshua Walter Kimmich is a German professional footballer, known for his relentless versatility and leadership on the field. His dynamic play often influences key moments in both defense and midfield. He first gained widespread notice for his pivotal role in Bayern Munich’s historic 2019–2020 treble-winning season, which included the UEFA Champions League title. Kimmich’s consistent, high-level performances quickly cemented his status as a world-class talent.

Full Name Joshua Walter Kimmich Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality German Education VfB Bösingen (youth), VfB Stuttgart (youth) Father Berthold Kimmich Mother Anja Kimmich Siblings Deborah Kimmich Kids a son born 2019, a daughter born October 2020, a third child born 2022, a fourth child born 2024

Early Life and Education Growing up in Rottweil, Germany, Joshua Kimmich’s passion for football was nurtured by his parents, Berthold and Anja, who supported his early ambitions. He began his youth career at VfB Bösingen. His talent then led him to the VfB Stuttgart youth academy, where he honed his skills before making his senior debut with RB Leipzig. These formative years laid the groundwork for his distinguished professional path.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Lina Meyer, Joshua Kimmich and his wife maintain a relatively private personal life. They celebrated their wedding in the summer of 2022. Kimmich and Meyer share four children: a son born in 2019, a daughter in October 2020, a third child in 2022, and a fourth in 2024.