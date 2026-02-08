Joshua Kimmich: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Joshua Kimmich
February 8, 1995
Rottweil, Germany
31 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Joshua Kimmich?
Joshua Walter Kimmich is a German professional footballer, known for his relentless versatility and leadership on the field. His dynamic play often influences key moments in both defense and midfield.
He first gained widespread notice for his pivotal role in Bayern Munich’s historic 2019–2020 treble-winning season, which included the UEFA Champions League title. Kimmich’s consistent, high-level performances quickly cemented his status as a world-class talent.
|Full Name
|Joshua Walter Kimmich
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (177 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$50 million
|Nationality
|German
|Education
|VfB Bösingen (youth), VfB Stuttgart (youth)
|Father
|Berthold Kimmich
|Mother
|Anja Kimmich
|Siblings
|Deborah Kimmich
|Kids
|a son born 2019, a daughter born October 2020, a third child born 2022, a fourth child born 2024
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Rottweil, Germany, Joshua Kimmich’s passion for football was nurtured by his parents, Berthold and Anja, who supported his early ambitions. He began his youth career at VfB Bösingen.
His talent then led him to the VfB Stuttgart youth academy, where he honed his skills before making his senior debut with RB Leipzig. These formative years laid the groundwork for his distinguished professional path.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Lina Meyer, Joshua Kimmich and his wife maintain a relatively private personal life. They celebrated their wedding in the summer of 2022.
Kimmich and Meyer share four children: a son born in 2019, a daughter in October 2020, a third child in 2022, and a fourth in 2024.
Career Highlights
As a central figure in German football, Joshua Kimmich achieved significant success with Bayern Munich, including winning the 2019–2020 UEFA Champions League. He was instrumental in the club’s historic treble season, showcasing his exceptional versatility.
Kimmich’s influence extends beyond club football; he served as a key player for the Germany national team, notably winning the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2017 and the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2014.
His individual accolades include being named UEFA Defender of the Year in 2020 and multiple selections to the Bundesliga Team of the Year, cementing Kimmich as one of his generation’s most decorated players.
