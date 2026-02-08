Who Is Big Show? Paul Donald Wight II is an American professional wrestler and actor, instantly recognizable for his immense size and powerful in-ring presence. Wight has successfully transitioned between monstrous villain and beloved fan favorite throughout his extensive career. He first rose to national prominence in World Championship Wrestling as “The Giant,” quickly securing the WCW World Heavyweight Championship shortly after his debut in 1995. This early success established him as a dominant force in professional wrestling.

Full Name Paul Donald Wight II Gender Male Height 7 feet 0 inches (213 cm) Relationship Status Married to Bess Katramados Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education W. Wyman King Academy, Northern Oklahoma Junior College, Wichita State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Father Paul Wight Sr. Kids Cierra Wight

Early Life and Education Born in Aiken, South Carolina, Paul Wight II’s remarkable growth, attributed to acromegaly, was evident from a young age; his father, Paul Wight Sr., was a significant figure in his formative years. He channeled his athletic build into sports, playing basketball and football at W. Wyman King Academy, then continuing on to Northern Oklahoma Junior College, Wichita State University, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, pursuing a college basketball career.

Notable Relationships Paul Wight II has experienced a string of notable relationships throughout his public life, including his first marriage to Melissa Ann Piavis from 1997 to 2002. He has been married to Bess Katramados since 2002 and they reside privately in Florida. Wight shares a daughter, Cierra Wight, with his first wife.