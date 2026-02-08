Who Is Klay Thompson? Klay Alexander Thompson is an American professional basketball player renowned for his exceptional three-point shooting and quiet confidence. He is widely considered one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. Thompson’s composed demeanor on the court complements his explosive scoring ability. His breakout moment arrived in 2015 when he set an NBA record by scoring 37 points in a single quarter against the Sacramento Kings. This unprecedented offensive explosion quickly cemented his reputation as a formidable scoring threat and earned him the nickname “Game 6 Klay” for his clutch performances.

Full Name Klay Alexander Thompson Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $140 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Washington State University Father Mychal Thompson Mother Julie Leslie Thompson Siblings Mychel Thompson, Trayce Thompson

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Klay Thompson grew up in a household steeped in professional sports. His father, Mychal Thompson, was a former NBA player, and his mother, Julie Leslie, was a collegiate volleyball star. The family moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon, when he was two, where he was childhood friends with future NBA star Kevin Love. Thompson later attended Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Ladera Ranch, California, where he excelled in basketball, leading his team to a state championship appearance. He then played college basketball at Washington State University, earning two-time first-team All-Pac-10 honors.

Notable Relationships Klay Thompson’s personal life has largely remained out of the constant media spotlight. He has been linked to several high-profile individuals in the past, though most relationships were not extensively publicized. Thompson is currently single, with no public long-term partner or children confirmed.

Career Highlights Klay Thompson’s basketball career is defined by his integral role in the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty, securing four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. His exceptional shooting prowess, especially from beyond the arc, made him one-half of the renowned “Splash Brothers” duo. He holds the NBA record for most points scored in a single quarter with an astonishing 37 points. Thompson also set an NBA record with 14 three-pointers in a single game and has made over 300 three-pointers in a season multiple times. Beyond his championships, Thompson is a five-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-NBA Third Team honoree, and an NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection. His impact cemented his legacy as a transformative figure in modern basketball.