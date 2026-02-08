Who Is Julio Jones? Julio Jones is an American former professional football wide receiver known for his rare blend of size, speed, and exceptional catching ability. His imposing physical attributes made him a dominant force on the field. He burst into the public eye after being drafted sixth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2011. Jones quickly became a premier pass-catcher, setting numerous franchise records with his consistent, game-changing plays.

Full Name Quintorris Lopez Jones Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Dating Jasmine Villegas Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Education Foley High School, University Of Alabama Mother Queen Marvin Siblings Phillip Jones

Early Life and Education Born Quintorris Lopez Jones Jr. in Foley, Alabama, his mother, Queen Marvin, raised him and his brother, Phillip, in a challenging neighborhood. Her strict upbringing instilled early discipline and ambition. Jones attended Foley High School, where he excelled in football, basketball, and track, earning state championships in long jump and triple jump. He later played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide, winning a national championship.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to singer Jasmine Villegas, Julio Jones’s personal life has largely remained out of the public spotlight throughout his career. He is not known to have any children.

Career Highlights As a premier wide receiver in the NFL, Julio Jones dominated with the Atlanta Falcons, twice leading the league in receiving yards and setting the record as the fastest player to reach 10,000 career receiving yards. His impactful performances earned him a place on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Beyond his record-breaking statistics, Jones secured seven Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro honors, solidifying his reputation as one of the era’s top pass-catchers. His presence significantly elevated the Falcons’ offense during his tenure. He also won a BCS national championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2009.