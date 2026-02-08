Who Is Alessia Russo? Alessia Mia Teresa Russo is an English professional footballer known for her powerful forward play and prolific goalscoring. Her dynamic presence on the pitch often turns crucial matches in her team’s favor. She first gained widespread attention at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, notably with a stunning backheel goal against Sweden that went viral. Russo’s memorable performance during the tournament solidified her status as a national hero.

Full Name Alessia Mia Teresa Russo Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.3 million Nationality English Ethnicity White, Of Italian Descent Education University Of North Carolina Father Mario Russo Mother Carol Russo Siblings Giorgio Russo, Luca Russo

Early Life and Education Growing up in Maidstone, England, Alessia Mia Teresa Russo’s early life was immersed in football, greatly influenced by her father, Mario, who was a record goalscorer for Metropolitan Police F.C.. He coached her in a boys’ team at Bearsted F.C., recognizing her talent from a young age. She developed her skills further at Charlton Athletic and Chelsea’s Centres of Excellence. Russo then attended the University of North Carolina, playing college soccer for the Tar Heels and honing her attacking prowess.

Notable Relationships A dedication to her football career has seen Alessia Russo maintain a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed long-term partners reported. Her focus remains largely on professional achievements and team success. She has no children. Russo openly discusses the challenges and considerations for female footballers regarding future family planning.

Career Highlights As a dynamic forward, Alessia Russo has notched significant achievements in women’s football, including being named FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year for the 2024–25 season. She also played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s second UEFA Women’s Champions League title win. Beyond club success, Russo was integral to England’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 triumph, where her iconic backheel goal against Sweden earned Goal of the Tournament. She also contributed to England’s third-place finish in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.