Happy birthday to Shedeur Sanders , Pierre Gasly , and Tom Glynn-Carney ! February 7 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Football Player Shedeur Sanders, 24 An American professional football quarterback, Shedeur Sanders burst onto the national scene during his standout college career at Jackson State and Colorado. He gained significant recognition for his record-breaking passing yards and numerous collegiate awards.



Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2025, marking his transition to the professional league.



Little-known fact: Shedeur Sanders and his brother Shilo once walked the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter runway in Paris.

#2 French Racing Driver Pierre Gasly, 30 Renowned for his dynamic driving style, French Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly secured a memorable victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix. Gasly also notably won the 2016 GP2 Series Championship and continues to impress with his consistent performance and competitive spirit.



Little-known fact: Pierre Gasly grew up karting and attending the same private school as fellow Formula 1 drivers Anthoine Hubert and Esteban Ocon.

#3 English Actor and Musician Tom Glynn-Carney, 31 An acclaimed British actor and musician, Tom Glynn-Carney burst onto the scene with powerful performances in film, television, and theater. He is celebrated for his roles in House of the Dragon and his award-winning turn in the stage play The Ferryman.



Little-known fact: He is the lead singer of the indie band Sleep Walking Animals.

#4 Italian Footballer Nicolò Barella, 29 An Italian professional footballer known for his midfield prowess, Nicolò Barella commands the pitch for Inter Milan and the Italy national team with exceptional skill. He played a key role in Italy's UEFA Euro 2020 triumph, cementing his reputation as one of the sport's finest. Barella has also helped Inter Milan secure multiple domestic titles.



Little-known fact: His mother initially encouraged him to play basketball, but a young Nicolò Barella preferred kicking a football against the wall during practice.

#5 Spanish Footballer Sergi Roberto, 34 A versatile Spanish professional footballer, Sergi Roberto Carnicer has become a long-serving and celebrated figure at FC Barcelona. He is known for his adaptability across midfield and defense, securing numerous domestic and international titles. His memorable 2017 Champions League goal against PSG cemented his place in club history.



Little-known fact: He began his youth football career at UE Santes Creus before joining Gimnàstic, then Barcelona's famed La Masia academy at age fourteen.

#6 American Football Player Javon Hargrave, 33 American football player Javon Hargrave is celebrated for his powerful defensive line play, earning Pro Bowl selections and consistently disrupting opposing offenses. He played college football at South Carolina State University before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Little-known fact: Javon Hargrave's first love was basketball, and he was named conference player of the year in high school for the sport.

#7 American Basketball Player R. J. Hampton, 25 A dynamic American professional basketball player, R. J. Hampton rose to prominence as the 24th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is recognized for his athleticism and his time with several NBA teams and internationally. Hampton also earned two gold medals representing Team USA.



Little-known fact: R. J. Hampton began playing basketball at the young age of three.

#8 Canadian Ice Hockey Player Aaron Ekblad, 30 A dominant force on the ice, Canadian professional ice hockey player Aaron Ekblad was the first overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He received the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s top rookie in 2015, showcasing his exceptional talent early on. He has since been an NHL All-Star and won consecutive Stanley Cup championships with the Florida Panthers.



Little-known fact: Aaron Ekblad was only the second player ever granted “exceptional player status” by Hockey Canada, allowing him to play major junior hockey a year early.

#9 Egyptian Footballer Omar Marmoush, 27 An Egyptian professional footballer, Omar Marmoush, has rapidly risen through the ranks to become a prominent forward for Manchester City and the Egypt national team. His electrifying pace and goal-scoring ability have captivated fans worldwide since his debut. Marmoush made a significant impact with a hat trick for Manchester City and contributed to Egypt's journey to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final.



Little-known fact: Omar Marmoush holds dual citizenship, being eligible to represent both Egypt and Canada internationally.

#10 Ukrainian Tennis Player Anhelina Kalinina, 29 A Ukrainian professional tennis player, Anhelina Kalinina, born on February 7, 1997, is known for her aggressive playing style and mental fortitude on the court. She achieved her career-high ranking of world number 25 in May 2023 and reached the final of the prestigious WTA 1000 Italian Open in Rome.



Little-known fact: Anhelina Kalinina won the Australian Open girl's doubles title in 2014, showcasing her talent early in her career.

