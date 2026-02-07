Who Is Sergi Roberto? Sergi Roberto Carnicer is a Spanish professional footballer, widely recognized for his exceptional versatility and tactical intelligence across various positions. His long association with FC Barcelona has solidified his reputation as a dependable and dedicated player. He gained significant public attention for his dramatic last-minute goal in the 2017 UEFA Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, securing a historic 6-1 victory that sent Barcelona into the quarterfinals.

Full Name Sergi Roberto Carnicer Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $33.5 million Nationality Spanish Ethnicity White Education Santes Creus, Gimnàstic, FC Barcelona Kids Kaia

Early Life and Education Born in Reus, Spain, Sergi Roberto Carnicer joined the esteemed FC Barcelona youth academy, La Masia, at the age of fourteen. He honed his footballing skills through the youth ranks after starting at Santes Creus and Gimnàstic. His dedication to the sport during his formative years at La Masia laid the foundation for his future professional career, developing the versatility and technical ability that would later define his play.

Notable Relationships Sergi Roberto has been married to Israeli model Coral Simanovich since May 30, 2018, following their engagement in September 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kaia, in 2019.

Career Highlights Roberto’s career with FC Barcelona is marked by a remarkable collection of trophies, including seven La Liga championships and two UEFA Champions League titles. His consistent performance solidified his role within the squad for over a decade. He famously scored the decisive goal in the historic 6-1 comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2017 UEFA Champions League Round of 16, a moment widely regarded as one of football’s greatest comebacks. This heroic strike propelled Barcelona into the quarterfinals.