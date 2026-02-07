Who Is Aaron Ekblad? Aaron Ekblad is a Canadian professional ice hockey defenceman known for his imposing physical presence and exceptional two-way play. His strong defensive skills combine with offensive contributions, making him a cornerstone of his team. His breakout moment came as the first overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, quickly establishing himself with the Florida Panthers. He further solidified his impact by winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s top rookie.

Full Name Aaron Ekblad Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Canadian Education Innisdale Secondary School Father David Ekblad Mother Lisa Ekblad Siblings Darien Ekblad

Early Life and Education His early life in Belle River, Ontario, saw Aaron Ekblad immersed in hockey from a young age, with parents David and Lisa Ekblad fostering his talent. He started skating at just two years old, often playing with his older brother, Darien. Ekblad honed his skills with the Sun County Panthers minor midget AAA team and later achieved “exceptional player status” to join the Ontario Hockey League a year early with the Barrie Colts. He formally attended Innisdale Secondary School.

Notable Relationships Aaron Ekblad is currently married to Dr. Dayna Mastronardi; the couple became engaged on June 22, 2020. They exchanged vows on July 30, 2022, in a ceremony held in Miami Beach. Ekblad and Mastronardi do not have any children, as publicly reported.

Career Highlights Aaron Ekblad’s professional ice hockey career took off when he was selected first overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers. He made an immediate impact, earning the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s top rookie in 2015. He has been selected for multiple NHL All-Star Games and serves as an alternate captain for the Panthers. Ekblad reached the pinnacle of his sport by winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the Florida Panthers in 2024 and 2025. His consistent play has also made him the leader in games played and points scored by a defenceman in Florida Panthers franchise history.