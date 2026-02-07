Who Is Omar Marmoush? Omar Khaled Mohamed Abdelsalam Marmoush is an Egyptian professional footballer, celebrated for his exceptional speed and versatile attacking play. He has consistently showcased his ability to impact games with dynamic runs and clinical finishing. His breakout moment arrived with his impactful transfer to Manchester City, where he quickly made headlines. His stunning hat trick for the club cemented his status as a formidable forward in the Premier League.

Full Name Omar Khaled Mohamed Abdelsalam Marmoush Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $70 million Nationality Egyptian, Canadian Ethnicity Egyptian Education American International School in Egypt Father Dr. Mohamed Marmoush Mother Fatma Marmoush

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Cairo, Egypt, Omar Marmoush developed an early passion for football, nurtured by his Egyptian-Canadian parents, Dr. Mohamed Marmoush and Fatma Marmoush. His family lived in Canada for six years before settling back in Cairo, instilling dual heritage. Marmoush honed his skills at the Wadi Degla SC youth academy and later attended the American International School in Egypt, balancing academics with his dedication to the sport.

Notable Relationships In recent years, Omar Marmoush announced his engagement to Coli, with their relationship becoming public in April 2025. Details about his personal life remain largely private, but his engagement to Coli has been publicly acknowledged.

Career Highlights Omar Marmoush’s professional journey began at Wadi Degla SC, followed by a move to VfL Wolfsburg in 2017, where he steadily developed his skills before loan spells at FC St. Pauli and VfB Stuttgart. His impactful performance at Eintracht Frankfurt earned him a significant transfer. In January 2025, Marmoush joined Premier League club Manchester City, making an immediate impression by scoring a hat trick against Newcastle United and contributing to their Carabao Cup final appearance. He has also been a key player for the Egypt national team since 2021, earning 46 caps and helping them reach the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final as runners-up.