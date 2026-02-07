Who Is Anhelina Kalinina? Anhelina Serhiyivna Kalinina is a Ukrainian professional tennis player known for her aggressive style and formidable presence on court. She has steadily climbed the ranks, establishing herself as a consistent competitor in major tournaments. Her breakthrough came with her impressive run to the final of the 2023 Italian Open in Rome, where she became the lowest-ranked woman to reach the final there since 1985. This performance propelled her into the world’s top 25.

Full Name Anhelina Serhiyivna Kalinina Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality Ukrainian Education Empire Academy

Early Life and Education Born on February 7, 1997, in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, Anhelina Kalinina developed a passion for tennis from a young age, starting at six years old. She later honed her skills training at the Empire Academy in Trnava, Slovakia, under the tutelage of Vladimir Platenik. Kalinina’s early commitment to the sport laid the groundwork for her professional aspirations. She focused on improving her game, which included developing her strong serve and powerful forehand.

Notable Relationships Anhelina Kalinina is married to Anton Korchevskyi, a former junior tennis player who now supports her career as part of her team. They married in 2018 and have largely kept their personal lives private. The couple has no public children. Korchevskyi often travels with Kalinina to competitions, providing crucial support and coaching.

Career Highlights Anhelina Kalinina’s career took a significant leap with her finalist appearance at the 2023 Rome Masters, a WTA 1000 event, where she showcased her resilient play. This achievement marked her biggest final to date, pushing her into the world’s top 25 ranking. She has also secured two singles titles on the WTA Challenger Tour and fifteen singles titles on the ITF Circuit, demonstrating her consistent performance across various levels of international competition. Her career-high singles ranking of world number 25 was achieved on May 22, 2023, solidifying her status among the elite in women’s tennis.