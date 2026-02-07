Who Is Javon Hargrave? Javon DeAndre Hargrave is an American football player, recognized for his disruptive presence as a defensive lineman. His powerful first step consistently creates pressure against opposing offenses. He first gained widespread notice for his dominant college performance, notably tying an FCS record with six sacks in a single game. This achievement foreshadowed his NFL success, earning him the nickname “Gravedigger” for his aggressive play.

Full Name Javon DeAndre Hargrave Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Education North Rowan High School, South Carolina State University Father Tim Bates Mother Yvette Bates

Early Life and Education Javon Hargrave grew up in Salisbury, North Carolina, where his early competitive spirit was fueled by playing with his four brothers. His parents, Tim and Yvette Bates, supported his journey into athletics. He attended North Rowan High School, excelling in both football and basketball, even being named conference player of the year in both sports. Hargrave further honed his football skills at South Carolina State University from 2012 to 2015.

Notable Relationships Javon Hargrave is not publicly dating anyone and remains unmarried according to reports from early 2023. He was reportedly in a past relationship, the details of which are not widely known. He has no publicly known children. His current relationship status remains single, with his focus primarily on his professional football career.

Career Highlights As an American football defensive tackle, Javon Hargrave consistently disrupted offenses across his NFL career. He achieved a career-high 11.0 sacks in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles, ranking among the league’s top interior pass rushers. Hargrave’s collegiate dominance included tying an FCS record with six sacks in a single game in 2014, earning him two First-team All-MEAC selections. He was also named to the Pro Bowl in both 2021 and 2023 for his exceptional performance.