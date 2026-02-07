Who Is Pierre Gasly? Pierre Jean-Jacques Gasly is a determined and resilient French Formula 1 driver, widely recognized for his unwavering competitive spirit on the track. His career showcases a powerful drive to overcome challenges and perform at motorsport’s pinnacle. His breakout moment arrived with a memorable victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix, a stunning performance that earned him widespread acclaim. This emotional win marked him as the first French driver to claim a Formula 1 victory since 1996.

Full Name Pierre Jean-Jacques Gasly Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Dating Francisca Cerqueira Gomes Net Worth $33 million Nationality French Education FFSA Academy Father Jean-Jacques Gasly Mother Pascale Gasly Siblings Nicolas Caron, Cyril Caron, Phillipe Gasly, Paul Gasly

Early Life and Education A passion for racing ran deep within Pierre Gasly’s family in Rouen, France, where his grandfather, grandmother, and father all competed in various motorsports. He began karting at age six, immersed in the world of competitive racing from an early age. Gasly later honed his skills at the FFSA Academy, progressing through junior formulae. At 13, he moved to Le Mans to combine his studies with intensive racing training, setting the stage for his professional career.

Notable Relationships Currently, Pierre Gasly is dating Portuguese model Francisca Cerqueira Gomes. Their relationship became public in early 2023, and she has been seen in the Formula 1 paddock. Gasly has no children. He maintains a relatively private personal life, with details of his relationships shared selectively with the public.

Career Highlights Pierre Gasly scored his maiden Formula 1 victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix, a triumph that cemented his status as a leading driver. He has also achieved five podium finishes and three fastest laps in his Formula 1 career. Beyond the track, Gasly actively engages in various brand collaborations, including partnerships with global brands like Givenchy and SonicLabs. He also launched his own line of sunglasses in association with Hawkers, showcasing his expanding ventures. Earlier in his career, Gasly captured the 2016 GP2 Series Championship, a significant achievement that propelled him toward his Formula 1 debut.