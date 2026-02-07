Who Is Nicolò Barella? Nicolò Barella is an Italian professional footballer, known for his relentless energy and creative vision on the pitch. He has become a pivotal central midfielder for both Inter Milan and the Italy national team. His breakout moment arrived when he starred in Italy’s triumph at UEFA Euro 2020, solidifying his status as a world-class talent. Barella’s tenacious work rate consistently impresses fans and critics alike.

Full Name Nicolò Barella Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14.5 million Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Education Gigi Riva Football School Father Luca Barella Mother Rita Barella Siblings Martina Barella Kids Rebecca Barella, Lavinia Barella, Matilde Barella, Romeo Barella

Early Life and Education A passion for football defined Nicolò Barella’s early years, beginning in Cagliari, Italy. He was greatly influenced by his father, Luca, who played locally and introduced him to the sport at a young age. Barella’s mother initially encouraged him toward basketball, but his clear preference for football led him to the renowned “Gigi Riva” Football School, where his exceptional talent was quickly recognized.

Notable Relationships Nicolò Barella married Federica Schievenin in July 2018, having dated since 2015 when he was playing for Cagliari. Federica, a former model and sports scientist, is seven years his senior. The couple shares four children: daughters Rebecca, Lavinia, and Matilde, and their first son, Romeo, born in 2024.

Career Highlights Nicolò Barella’s dynamic presence in midfield has been central to Inter Milan’s recent successes, including winning two Serie A titles and three Supercoppa Italiana trophies. He has also secured two Coppa Italia titles, showcasing his consistent impact in domestic competitions. On the international stage, Barella was a pivotal figure in Italy’s UEFA Euro 2020 victory, scoring a crucial goal in the quarter-final. His leadership and technical ability have earned him multiple Serie A Team of the Year selections.