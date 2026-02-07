Who Is R. J. Hampton? Roderick Deon Hampton Jr. is an American professional basketball player known for his dynamic guard play and athleticism. He brings consistent energy and skill to every team he joins. His breakout moment arrived as the 24th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, a significant career milestone. Hampton notably bypassed college, opting for a professional stint overseas before his NBA debut.

Full Name Roderick Deon Hampton Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Little Elm High School Father Rod Hampton Mother Markita Hampton Siblings Ryan Hampton

Early Life and Education Born in Dallas, Texas, R. J. Hampton grew up within a basketball-focused family. His father, Rod Hampton, a former college and professional player, cultivated an early passion for the sport. Hampton attended Little Elm High School, where his exceptional varsity play led to him becoming a highly touted five-star prospect. He famously chose to play professionally overseas, bypassing traditional college basketball.

Notable Relationships R. J. Hampton has largely maintained privacy regarding his personal relationships. No prominent romantic partnerships have been publicly confirmed or widely reported by media outlets. He is not publicly known to have any children, nor has he confirmed a current partner, maintaining a private stance on his personal life.