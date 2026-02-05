Happy birthday to Neymar , Jisung , and Taehyun ! February 5 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Footballer Neymar, 34 Brazilian professional footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior commands the pitch with dazzling skills and creative playmaking. He first rose to prominence at Santos FC before joining Barcelona, where he formed a legendary attacking trio. Beyond club success, Neymar became Brazil's all-time top goalscorer and led the national team to an Olympic gold medal.



Little-known fact: Real Madrid nearly signed Neymar at fourteen, but Santos FC made a significant offer to keep him in Brazil.

#2 Rapper Jisung, 24 Recognized for his powerful dance and rapping, South Korean rapper and dancer Park Ji-sung debuted as the youngest member of NCT Dream. He quickly became known for his captivating stage presence and youthful energy across numerous releases and performances. Jisung’s early career also included acting roles, foreshadowing his versatile artistry.



Little-known fact: Before joining SM Entertainment, he learned popping from acclaimed dancer Nam Hyun-joon and was part of his dance crew.

#3 Singer Songwriter Taehyun, 24 Embodying a thoughtful and powerful stage presence, South Korean singer-songwriter Taehyun debuted as a key member of the globally popular K-pop group Tomorrow X Together. He quickly showcased his versatile talents, contributing to the group's chart-topping albums and expanding into solo hosting ventures.



Little-known fact: He used to film educational videos teaching children how to speak English.

#4 Actress Kim Min-Ju, 25 South Korean actress Kim Min-ju gained prominence as a member of the project girl group IZ*ONE after placing eleventh on Produce 48. She later pivoted to acting, earning the Best New Actress Award at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards for her role in The Forbidden Marriage.



Little-known fact: Before her musical debut, she once aspired to become a flight attendant.

#5 Actor Jeremy Sumpter, 37 American actor Jeremy Sumpter captivated audiences early, becoming a prominent figure in Hollywood. He famously starred in the 2003 Peter Pan film, portraying the iconic titular character. His career also includes a significant role in the Friday Night Lights series.



Little-known fact: At age six, Jeremy Sumpter was the youngest child accepted into Kentucky's Gifted Arts program.

#6 Footballer Stefan De Vrij, 34 Renowned for his tactical intelligence and composed play, Dutch professional footballer Stefan de Vrij has become a defensive stalwart for Inter Milan and his national team. De Vrij played a pivotal role in the Netherlands’ third-place finish at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and has since anchored multiple Serie A title wins for Inter Milan.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a prominent defender, Stefan de Vrij initially played as a midfielder during his youth career at VV Spirit.

#7 Footballer Stina Blackstenius, 30 A formidable Swedish professional footballer, Stina Blackstenius has forged a reputation as a clutch striker for Arsenal and the national team. She scored the winning goal in the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final, adding to her impressive record of Olympic silver medals.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on football, Stina Blackstenius competitively played handball until 2013.

#8 Footballer Patrick Roberts, 29 From Kingston upon Thames, English professional footballer Patrick Roberts emerged as a winger with exceptional dribbling skills and creative flair. He gained significant recognition for his pivotal role in England's 2014 European Under-17 Championship win and multiple Scottish Premiership titles during his loan spells with Celtic. Roberts also featured for Premier League club Manchester City.



Little-known fact: He began his youth football career with AFC Wimbledon before joining Fulham's academy at age 13.

#9 Footballer Adnan Januzaj, 31 A Belgian professional footballer known for his attacking prowess, Adnan Januzaj made his mark with Manchester United's first team during the 2013–14 season. He has since played for several European clubs and represented Belgium in two FIFA World Cups, including their third-place finish in 2018.



Little-known fact: During a challenging loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, Adnan Januzaj received a motivational text from his former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

#10 Footballer Jordan Rhodes, 36 Renowned for his clinical finishing, Scottish former professional footballer Jordan Rhodes enjoyed a prolific career as a striker. He is best known for his record-breaking goal tally with Huddersfield Town and his significant transfer to Blackburn Rovers. Today, he serves as the loans manager for Blackburn Rovers.



Little-known fact: Despite being born in England, Jordan Rhodes qualified to play for Scotland because he attended school there for five years while his father played club football in the country.

