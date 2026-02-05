Who Is Taehyun? Kang Taehyun is a South Korean singer and songwriter, known for his powerful vocals. He displays sharp wit within the K-pop group Tomorrow X Together. His breakout arrived with TXT’s debut in March 2019. Their extended play The Dream Chapter: Star quickly topped charts, establishing the group as rising stars.

Full Name Kang Taehyun Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Net Worth $2.5 million Nationality Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Hanlim Arts High School

Early Life and Education By six, Kang Taehyun already appeared in various commercials, demonstrating an early aptitude for performance in Seoul, South Korea. His older sister strongly encouraged his dreams of becoming an idol. He pursued his passion at Hanlim Arts High School, specializing in practical music. He trained for three years under Big Hit Entertainment before his debut.

Notable Relationships Kang Taehyun has maintained a private personal life since his 2019 debut with Tomorrow X Together, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. Taehyun has no children, and his focus remains primarily on his music career and group activities.

Career Highlights Kang Taehyun launched his career with Tomorrow X Together, achieving acclaim with their debut extended play The Dream Chapter: Star. This album topped global charts, securing millions in sales and multiple music show wins. Beyond group efforts, Taehyun ventured into hosting, leading his web variety series Academy Reincarnation in 2023. He also contributed to OSTs such as “Can’t Stop” and “Surfing in the Moonlight.”